An Era Concludes and a New Chapter Begins in Women's College Wrestling

In a watershed moment for women's college wrestling, the landscape of the sport undergoes a significant transition. In 2020, a pivot from tradition saw NCAA and NAIA programs host their own national championships for the first time in the same year, a departure from the inclusive end-of-the-year tournament overseen by the Women's College Wrestling Association (WCWA) since 2008. The WCWA, a successor to an unaffiliated championship that spanned from 2004-2007, had its reign ended as the NAIA Invitational Tournament and the National Collegiate Women's Wrestling Championships (NCWWC) took center stage.

Advertisment

A New Chapter in Women's College Wrestling

The NAIA Invitational Tournament, paused in 2020 due to COVID-19, bounced back in 2021, and the 2023 championships marked its first officially sanctioned women's collegiate national championship. The NCWWC, born in 2020, represents all NCAA programs across Divisions I, II, and III. Currently, NCAA women's wrestling is an emerging sport, with only four Division I programs.

The End of an Era and the Dawn of a New One

Advertisment

The current season is a poignant end to an era, with several top wrestlers, who competed across WCWA/NAIA/NCAA tournaments, concluding their eligibility, some after utilizing additional COVID-19 related years. This transition is stamped with the presence of eight national champions who will play a decisive role in the outcome of the NCWWCs in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

History and Dominance

The annals of women's college wrestling are filled with dominant performances from teams like McKendree, the winner of the first three NCWWC championships, with several champions still actively competing. Highlighting achievements of individual wrestlers and teams, this article takes a retrospective look at the 2014 NWCA National Duals Final, lauded by some as the greatest dual ever wrestled, and acknowledges current wrestlers like Austria Holland, Aspen Blasko, and Gigi Bragg who continue to shape the sport's ongoing narrative.