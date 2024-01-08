Amy Silcock: Setting a New World Record in Shearing with Sheer Determination

Shearing virtuoso Amy Silcock etched her name in the annals of history on Sunday when she shattered the world record for most ewes shorn in eight hours. The event, which unfolded in the verdant pastures of Ross Na Clonagh in Pahiatua, northern Wairarapa, saw Silcock shear a staggering 386 ewes, thus eclipsing the previous record by a clear margin of 16 ewes.

Triumph over Trials

The record-setting feat wasn’t Silcock’s first rodeo; it was her third attempt at a global record in the last four years. The shearing champion had faced criticism after an unsuccessful bid last year, but the taste of failure merely fuelled her resolve. She perceived the challenge as an opportunity to push past physical discomfort and mental barriers, and her gumption paid off in the form of a new world record.

Embracing the Challenge

Despite feeling physically spent the day after her record-breaking performance, Silcock says she savours the physical and mental rigours of shearing. It’s a test of endurance that she embraces wholeheartedly, digging deep to find the grit and mettle necessary to triumph.

A Journey of Dedication

However, Silcock’s journey to the top wasn’t an overnight achievement. The humble shearer is quick to point out that there are better shearers than her, and her current prowess is the result of years of hard work and dedication to mastering the right techniques. Her recent success, she believes, came only after she deciphered the winning formula over the past two years.

Following her record-breaking day, Silcock celebrated with friends at a local pub. Her achievement was all the more special given the supportive crowd that had rallied behind her throughout the day. The shearing champion’s triumph serves as a testament to the power of resilience, perseverance, and the sheer will to overcome obstacles.