en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
New Zealand

Amy Silcock: Setting a New World Record in Shearing with Sheer Determination

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 8, 2024 at 12:12 am EST
Amy Silcock: Setting a New World Record in Shearing with Sheer Determination

Shearing virtuoso Amy Silcock etched her name in the annals of history on Sunday when she shattered the world record for most ewes shorn in eight hours. The event, which unfolded in the verdant pastures of Ross Na Clonagh in Pahiatua, northern Wairarapa, saw Silcock shear a staggering 386 ewes, thus eclipsing the previous record by a clear margin of 16 ewes.

Triumph over Trials

The record-setting feat wasn’t Silcock’s first rodeo; it was her third attempt at a global record in the last four years. The shearing champion had faced criticism after an unsuccessful bid last year, but the taste of failure merely fuelled her resolve. She perceived the challenge as an opportunity to push past physical discomfort and mental barriers, and her gumption paid off in the form of a new world record.

Embracing the Challenge

Despite feeling physically spent the day after her record-breaking performance, Silcock says she savours the physical and mental rigours of shearing. It’s a test of endurance that she embraces wholeheartedly, digging deep to find the grit and mettle necessary to triumph.

A Journey of Dedication

However, Silcock’s journey to the top wasn’t an overnight achievement. The humble shearer is quick to point out that there are better shearers than her, and her current prowess is the result of years of hard work and dedication to mastering the right techniques. Her recent success, she believes, came only after she deciphered the winning formula over the past two years.

Following her record-breaking day, Silcock celebrated with friends at a local pub. Her achievement was all the more special given the supportive crowd that had rallied behind her throughout the day. The shearing champion’s triumph serves as a testament to the power of resilience, perseverance, and the sheer will to overcome obstacles.

0
New Zealand Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

New Zealand

See more
38 mins ago
Rhys Darby Open to Reprising Iconic Roles in 'Flight of the Conchords' and 'What We Do In The Shadows'
Renowned New Zealand actor and comedian, Rhys Darby, has recently sparked intrigue among fans with the news that he might return to some of his most iconic roles. In a recent interview at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Darby indicated that he is open to participating in a reunion of the HBO series ‘Flight of
Rhys Darby Open to Reprising Iconic Roles in 'Flight of the Conchords' and 'What We Do In The Shadows'
Fisherman Encounters Great White Shark Amid Surge in Sightings in New Zealand
55 mins ago
Fisherman Encounters Great White Shark Amid Surge in Sightings in New Zealand
New Zealand Surfer's 'Dream' Encounter with Orcas
1 hour ago
New Zealand Surfer's 'Dream' Encounter with Orcas
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
45 mins ago
Gastroenteritis Outbreak Hits Palmerston North Regional Hospital's Elderly Ward
Defendant Escapes Custody at Blenheim Courthouse
55 mins ago
Defendant Escapes Custody at Blenheim Courthouse
Network Outage Disrupts Contact Energy's Broadband Services, Sparks Customer Frustration
55 mins ago
Network Outage Disrupts Contact Energy's Broadband Services, Sparks Customer Frustration
Latest Headlines
World News
Israel's Hostage Crisis: Families Plunge Deeper into Despair Amid Shifting World Attention
18 seconds
Israel's Hostage Crisis: Families Plunge Deeper into Despair Amid Shifting World Attention
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
48 seconds
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins, Secure Fourth Consecutive AFC East Title
Rams' Victory Against 49ers: Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters 63-Year-Old NFL Record
2 mins
Rams' Victory Against 49ers: Rookie Puka Nacua Shatters 63-Year-Old NFL Record
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
3 mins
Buffalo Bills Triumph Over Miami Dolphins in Thrilling Victory
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
3 mins
Dallas Mavericks Triumph Over Minnesota Timberwolves: A Stunning 115-108 Victory
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
3 mins
Extreme Bioclimatic Conditions During Pregnancy Affect Newborn Birthweights, Study Finds
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
3 mins
Brighton Woman Criticizes Online Retailer for Insensitive Heroin-Related Product
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
4 mins
South Dakota Legislative Session to Address Workforce, Budget, and Tax Cuts
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
4 mins
Rams' Rookie Receiver Puka Nacua Smashes NFL Records in Historic Victory
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
7 mins
The Formation and Purpose of the United Nations: A Beacon of Global Peace
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
2 hours
Indian Advocate Joins International Team to Oversee Bangladesh Elections
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
2 hours
Controversy Surrounding Low Voter Turnout and Inclusivity in Dhaka Election
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
3 hours
Shattering Myths: Sylvia Foti Exposes Grandfather's Role as Nazi Collaborator
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
3 hours
Sri Lanka's President Forms Committees to Address Palm Industry Challenges
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
6 hours
Light Aircraft Crashes Near Lizard Island: Rescue and Assessment Underway
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
6 hours
A Year On: The Tyre Nichols Case and Its Impact on Police Reform
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
6 hours
Jordan's Petra Named Third-Best Tourist Destination by The Irish Times
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North
8 hours
Former Bar Liberty Manager Launches Brico, a New Wine Bar in Carlton North

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app