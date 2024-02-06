Amy Purdy: From Meningitis Survivor to Paralympic Medalist

Amy Purdy's life took an abrupt turn at 19 when she was diagnosed with meningococcal meningitis. The severe infection led to septic shock, resulting in the amputation of her legs below the knees and the loss of her kidneys. Physical challenges, however, didn't stop Purdy from etching her name in history.

From Massage Therapist to Paralympic Medalist

Purdy, a massage therapist by trade, battled through her depression post-amputation. She utilized her ordeal as a stepping stone to success, designing her own prosthetic legs for snowboarding. These prosthetics, now showcased at the Smithsonian, played a crucial role in her becoming a Paralympic medalist.

Breaking Barriers in Entertainment and Sports

Her accomplishments didn't stop at the Paralympics. Purdy became a recognized thought leader, featuring on Oprah Winfrey's radar, and penned a New York Times bestselling book. She was a runner-up on 'Dancing With The Stars' (DWTS), where she competed with limited practice and innovative prosthetics.

Empowering Others Through Adaptive Action Sports

Alongside her husband, Purdy founded Adaptive Action Sports, a non-profit organization aiming to enable those with physical disabilities to participate in action sports. Her efforts led to the inclusion of snowboarding in the Paralympics. Despite a severe injury in 2020 requiring multiple surgeries, Purdy continues her journey as a motivational speaker, inspiring others to see their challenges as opportunities.

Purdy's story is an embodiment of resilience and determination, a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Despite her physical setbacks, she continues to redefine the boundaries of her abilities, constantly pushing the envelope and inspiring others to do the same.