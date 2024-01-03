Ampverse’s College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai

Embracing the spirit of competitive gaming, Ampverse DMI has launched its emblematic esports initiative, College Rivals, in Mumbai. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in their mission to empower and catalyze India’s burgeoning gaming community. College Rivals seeks to unearth and nurture latent gaming talent, simultaneously amplifying the vigor of the gaming culture in the country.

Revolutionizing Mumbai’s Esports Scene

College Rivals, having already won hearts in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune, is now set to ignite a gaming revolution in Mumbai’s top academic institutions. The initiative is touring premier colleges such as HR College, Jai Hind College, Terna College, KJ Somaiya, and DY Patil College with its iconic College Rivals truck. This truck serves not merely as a mobile gaming hub but as a beacon of aspiration for gaming enthusiasts across the city.

A Nationwide Tour & Immersive Esports Experience

The College Rivals truck has traversed over 9,200 kilometers, connecting with more than 73,000 students in its nationwide journey. Mumbai, the final city on the tour, is bracing itself for an immersive esports experience. This event promises a dynamic blend of gaming interactions with top players, electrifying live DJ performances, and a special appearance by Mortal, one of India’s most venerated esports players.

Ampverse’s Commitment to India’s Gaming Culture

The College Rivals tournament, currently progressing towards its grand finale in Mumbai, mirrors Ampverse’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming community. This initiative is a testament to their dedication to discovering and honing India’s emerging esports talent. Ashwin Haryani, Country Head – India at Ampverse, voiced his excitement about the impact of College Rivals on India’s gaming culture. He anticipates a paradigm shift in the competitive gaming scene as they reach the culmination of their landmark tour.