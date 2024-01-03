en English
Gaming

Ampverse’s College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 10:36 am EST | Updated: Jan 3, 2024 at 12:04 pm EST
Ampverse's College Rivals Sparks Esports Revolution in Mumbai

Embracing the spirit of competitive gaming, Ampverse DMI has launched its emblematic esports initiative, College Rivals, in Mumbai. This strategic move marks a significant milestone in their mission to empower and catalyze India’s burgeoning gaming community. College Rivals seeks to unearth and nurture latent gaming talent, simultaneously amplifying the vigor of the gaming culture in the country.

Revolutionizing Mumbai’s Esports Scene

College Rivals, having already won hearts in Delhi, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Pune, is now set to ignite a gaming revolution in Mumbai’s top academic institutions. The initiative is touring premier colleges such as HR College, Jai Hind College, Terna College, KJ Somaiya, and DY Patil College with its iconic College Rivals truck. This truck serves not merely as a mobile gaming hub but as a beacon of aspiration for gaming enthusiasts across the city.

A Nationwide Tour & Immersive Esports Experience

The College Rivals truck has traversed over 9,200 kilometers, connecting with more than 73,000 students in its nationwide journey. Mumbai, the final city on the tour, is bracing itself for an immersive esports experience. This event promises a dynamic blend of gaming interactions with top players, electrifying live DJ performances, and a special appearance by Mortal, one of India’s most venerated esports players.

Ampverse’s Commitment to India’s Gaming Culture

The College Rivals tournament, currently progressing towards its grand finale in Mumbai, mirrors Ampverse’s unwavering commitment to fostering a vibrant gaming community. This initiative is a testament to their dedication to discovering and honing India’s emerging esports talent. Ashwin Haryani, Country Head – India at Ampverse, voiced his excitement about the impact of College Rivals on India’s gaming culture. He anticipates a paradigm shift in the competitive gaming scene as they reach the culmination of their landmark tour.

Gaming Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

