Amity Triumphs Over Corbett for Oregon Class 3A Girls Basketball Title, Ends 38-Year Drought

The Amity girls basketball team clinched the OSAA Class 3A state championship in a decisive victory against Corbett, marking an end to their 38-year title drought. Leading the charge, Ally Schimel and Lilly Schimel combined for an astounding 72 points, propelling Amity to a 77-51 win.

Momentum Shift

Despite a challenging start, Amity found its rhythm in the second half, leveraging strategic plays and a dynamic offense to overturn a six-point halftime deficit. The Nisly sisters, Adie and Eliza, along with Alyssa McMullen and Saralynn Grove, contributed significantly to narrowing the gap and eventually taking the lead, showcasing the team's depth and resilience.

Strategic Adjustments

Amity's coach credited the victory to adjustments made at halftime, allowing players more creative freedom on the court. This strategy facilitated a more fluid game, enabling Amity to exploit Corbett's defensive vulnerabilities. The change in approach was pivotal, enabling Amity to outscore Corbett in the crucial stages of the game.

Historical Victory

This win is not just a testament to Amity's talent but also marks a significant moment in the school's history, ending a long wait for another state title in girls basketball. The team's incredible journey through the season, culminating in this championship, highlights the determination and growth of the young squad.

The victory over Corbett is a momentous achievement for Amity, reflecting the hard work, strategic planning, and sheer talent within the team. As they celebrate this historic win, the focus now turns to the future and how they can build on this success in the coming seasons.