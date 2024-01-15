Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion

Indian film legend, Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed he has undergone hand surgery. The revelation came during the promotion of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), an imminent T10 cricket tournament. Despite the surgery, Bachchan’s commitment to his role as the owner of the Mumbai team in the ISPL remains undeterred, as he continued his promotional activities.

Bachchan’s Surgery and ISPL Promotion

Bachchan’s disclosure about his hand surgery was somewhat unexpected. The actor did not elaborate on the nature or the reason for the procedure. The information was revealed as he was discussing his involvement with the ISPL on his personal blog. In the accompanying images from an advertising shoot for the ISPL, Bachchan can be seen wearing a wrist brace, an indication of his recent medical intervention.

ISPL: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

The ISPL, which Bachchan is actively promoting, is set to mark a new chapter in Indian cricket. It is the country’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, offering a fresh spin on the popular sport. The event is slated to take place from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai. Bachchan’s involvement, despite his recent surgery, highlights his dedication not just as an actor, but as a sports enthusiast and team owner.

Unwavering Commitment Amidst Recovery

In the shared images from the ISPL promotional shoot, Bachchan is seen alongside several celebrities and fellow team owners, such as Akshay Kumar, owner of the Srinagar team, and Suriya, owner of the Chennai team. Despite his hand surgery, Bachchan’s involvement in the ISPL promotional activities underscores his unwavering commitment to the event and his role as a team owner. His active participation serves as a testament to his resilience and dedication, even in the face of personal health challenges.