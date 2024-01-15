en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 8:05 am EST
Amitabh Bachchan Discloses Hand Surgery Amidst ISPL Promotion

Indian film legend, Amitabh Bachchan, recently revealed he has undergone hand surgery. The revelation came during the promotion of the Indian Street Premiere League (ISPL), an imminent T10 cricket tournament. Despite the surgery, Bachchan’s commitment to his role as the owner of the Mumbai team in the ISPL remains undeterred, as he continued his promotional activities.

Bachchan’s Surgery and ISPL Promotion

Bachchan’s disclosure about his hand surgery was somewhat unexpected. The actor did not elaborate on the nature or the reason for the procedure. The information was revealed as he was discussing his involvement with the ISPL on his personal blog. In the accompanying images from an advertising shoot for the ISPL, Bachchan can be seen wearing a wrist brace, an indication of his recent medical intervention.

ISPL: A New Chapter in Indian Cricket

The ISPL, which Bachchan is actively promoting, is set to mark a new chapter in Indian cricket. It is the country’s first tennis ball T10 cricket tournament, offering a fresh spin on the popular sport. The event is slated to take place from March 2 to March 9 in Mumbai. Bachchan’s involvement, despite his recent surgery, highlights his dedication not just as an actor, but as a sports enthusiast and team owner.

Unwavering Commitment Amidst Recovery

In the shared images from the ISPL promotional shoot, Bachchan is seen alongside several celebrities and fellow team owners, such as Akshay Kumar, owner of the Srinagar team, and Suriya, owner of the Chennai team. Despite his hand surgery, Bachchan’s involvement in the ISPL promotional activities underscores his unwavering commitment to the event and his role as a team owner. His active participation serves as a testament to his resilience and dedication, even in the face of personal health challenges.

0
Health India Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
47 seconds ago
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
The correlation between food and health extends far beyond the concept of calorie intake, posits Consultant Bariatric Surgeon Andrew Jenkinson. He emphasizes that the impact of food on the brain and body is essential to consider in discussions about health and weight management. Jenkinson’s bold assertion challenges conventional wisdom and offers a fresh perspective in
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
11 mins ago
Ferne McCann's Unconventional Use of Breast Milk: A Dietary Supplement and More
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
12 mins ago
Navigating the Ultra-Processed Foods Conundrum: An Informed Approach to Healthier Eating
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
2 mins ago
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
6 mins ago
ADONIS Medical Centers Launch Special Healthcare Packages for Disabled and Pensioners
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
6 mins ago
Machine Learning Struggles to Identify Major Depressive Disorder from Brain Scans: A Study
Latest Headlines
World News
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
47 seconds
Beyond Calories: Andrew Jenkinson's Insights on Food's Impact on Health and Weight
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
55 seconds
Ideological Clash Over Higher Education Policies in Kerala
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
56 seconds
Soudal Quick-Step Eyes Grand Tour Success Amidst Internal Tensions and Management Changes
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
1 min
Pedro Porro: Tottenham's Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Making
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
1 min
Portsmouth FC Struggles Amid Yengi's Absence for Asian Cup Duty
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
2 mins
Pakistan's Election Commission Declines Plea to Postpone Elections
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
2 mins
YUSUF: A Beacon of Hope for Bereaved Parents Convenes Its First Meeting
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
2 mins
Kaylee Hartung's Oversized Gloves Turn Heads at Frigid NFL Game
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
5 mins
Iowa Caucuses 2024: Trump Leads as Presidential Primary Season Begins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
26 mins
Greek PM Mitsotakis to meet EU Commission President at Davos Forum
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
47 mins
Ginger & Fed Makes Splash at Unifrance Rendez-Vous with High-Profile Film Launches
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
2 hours
Lancet Microbe Study Sheds Light on Antibiotic Resistance in Enterococcus faecium
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
2 hours
Anticipation and Discussion En Route to the 2023 World Economic Forum in Davos
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: Trust, Technology, and India's Ascendancy
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
2 hours
World Economic Forum 2024 Focuses on 'Rebuilding Trust' Through Climate Action
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
2 hours
Patrick Amenuvor Halts Guinness World Record Attempt Due to Rule Violations
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
2 hours
Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford Tie the Knot Amidst Pandemic
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
3 hours
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app