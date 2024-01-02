en English
en English
Malaysia

Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:37 pm EST
Amirbek Juraboev Leaves Kedah, Sets Focus on Asian Cup

In a significant shift for Malaysian football, Tajikistani midfielder Amirbek Juraboev has announced his exit from Kedah. The 27-year-old confirmed his departure on social media, expressing heartfelt gratitude towards his fans, staff, and teammates. His tenure at Kedah has been marked by versatility and a strong performance in various midfield roles.

Looking back at the Kedah Journey

Juraboev’s stint at Kedah has been a testament to his abilities as a formidable midfielder. He has showcased his prowess in numerous roles – defensive midfielder, advanced playmaker, and box-to-box midfielder. His performance in the past season has been particularly impressive, with six goals and one assist across 28 games in all competitions. His departure marks the end of a significant chapter for both the player and the club.

The Road Ahead: Asian Cup

With his time at Kedah drawing to a close, Juraboev is now setting his sights on the upcoming Asian Cup. Representing Tajikistan, the midfielder is expected to play a significant role in the tournament. The Asian Cup, running from January 12 to February 10, will pose an exciting challenge for the Tajikistani national team. Placed in Group A, they will face defending champions Qatar, China, and Lebanon.

Kedah’s Foreign Player Lineup

As Kedah plans to overhaul their foreign player lineup for the next season, Juraboev’s departure is a significant development. The only foreign player confirmed to stay at Kedah is the Philippines international, Manuel Ott. As the club navigates this period of change, fans and staff alike will be waiting eagerly to see the new lineup’s potential.

author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

