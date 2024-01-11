en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day’s Girls’ Soccer Team

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 5:38 pm EST
Amia Ocanas: The Rising Star of Glades Day’s Girls’ Soccer Team

The spotlight is currently on Amia Ocanas, the freshman sensation of Glades Day’s girls’ soccer team. With a team predominantly made up of underclassmen and middle schoolers, Ocanas has emerged as a beacon of hope and talent. Her recent performances have not only caught the attention of her coaches and peers, but also elevated her to the prestigious position of Athlete of the Week.

A Promising Newcomer

Ocanas has taken on the mantle of leadership since the exit of the team’s previous top goal-scorer, Hana Lohmann. Her skills on the field, however, prove she’s more than just a replacement. She’s a force in her own right, scoring the equalizing goal against Moore Haven in the nick of time. The scoreline was a testament to her agility and precision, making her a worthy recipient of the Athlete of the Week honor.

Surprise and Gratitude

Upon receiving the recognition, Ocanas expressed disbelief and gratitude, a humble response that reflects her character. The accolade is a tangible recognition of her hard work, dedication, and talent. Yet, despite her personal achievements, Ocanas remains focused on her team and the collective goal.

Shaping the Team’s Success

Her contributions to the team’s success are evident in their impressive 10-3-2 record. Ocanas has proven her versatility, moving deftly from defense to forward as the game demands. In a striking demonstration of her skills, she scored three goals in the final ten minutes against Okeechobee, clinching a much-needed win for the Gators. This string of victories, marked by a 7-0 aggregate score, has propelled the team into the playoffs with a momentum that promises an exciting season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
3 mins ago
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
In a ground-breaking revelation, the National Basketball Association (NBA) has contested the prevalent notion of load management’s role in reducing injury risks among players. The NBA’s Competition Committee, in collaboration with IQVIA Injury Surveillance & Analytics, has divulged a comprehensive 10-year study on the efficacy of load management in mitigating injuries. The analytic report, shared
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
18 mins ago
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
18 mins ago
Texas A&M's Mike Elko Retains Bryant Gross-Armiento Amid Coaching Changes
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
4 mins ago
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
18 mins ago
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
18 mins ago
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Latest Headlines
World News
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
2 mins
Ga-DOTA-CCK-66: A Beacon of Hope for Medullary Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
2 mins
Punjab's Healthcare Minister Advocates for Higher Legal Marriage Age for Girls
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
3 mins
NBA Report Challenges the Effectiveness of Load Management in Reducing Injuries
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
4 mins
Transition and Triumph: Northeastern Women's Hockey Braces for Beanpot Tournament
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
5 mins
Breastfeeding in Infants' Early Months Lowers Risk of Childhood Obesity: Study
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
18 mins
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return to Tennis: A Glimpse into an Unpredictable Season
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
18 mins
NFL Wildcard Playoff May Move from Orchard Park to Cleveland Amid Severe Weather
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
18 mins
Naomi Osaka's Return and Coco Gauff's Momentum: A New Chapter in Women's Tennis
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
18 mins
St. David's Round Rock Medical Center Announces Major Expansion Amidst Population Boom
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
4 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
5 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
5 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
7 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
7 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
8 hours
Ken Krimstein Revives Lost Voices from the 1930s in Graphic Novel
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
10 hours
Death Toll Rises: Palestinian Journalists Face Increasing Risk in Gaza
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice
11 hours
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide at the International Court of Justice

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app