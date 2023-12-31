American Premier League Embroiled in Controversy over Umpires’ Unpaid Dues

The American Premier League (APL), a popular cricket league, has been plunged into a significant controversy that has cast a long shadow over its playoff phase. The bone of contention is a dispute over unpaid dues between the league’s owner and its umpires, a conflict that escalated dramatically during the semi-finals.

Dispute Over Pay

The umpires, alleging they were owed $30,000, refused to proceed with the match unless they were paid. This move was met with strong resistance from the APL, who accused the umpires of blackmailing the owner by holding the game hostage and demanding the outstanding payment, in spite of having received a down payment.

Law Enforcement Intervention

The situation intensified to a point where law enforcement officials were called to the grounds and the umpires were ejected. The APL’s condemnation of the umpires as ‘greedy’ for their actions added a further layer of complexity to the proceedings.

The Umpire’s Perspective

Vijaya Prakash Mallela, an umpire involved in the dispute and identified as an ICC Panel Umpire from the USA, expressed regret over the situation through a statement shared by journalist Peter Della Penna. Mallela spoke of the pleasure of working with the teams but lamented the conclusion of their duties without receiving the balance of their payment.

The incident has highlighted the financial disputes that can potentially disrupt major sporting events. The APL, despite the controversy, continued with the semi-final, which resulted in a victory for the Premium Indians. The final match of the tournament is scheduled for December 31st, leaving cricket fans worldwide eagerly waiting to see how this incident will impact the event’s finale.