Sports

American Family Field Renovations Get Financial Boost; Brewers’ Players Avoid Arbitration

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 3:47 am EST
In an important development for Milwaukee baseball, a new law has been enacted to finance refurbishments and enhancements at the American Family Field. The much-needed renovations, estimated to cost around $600 million, are set to be funded through a combination of federal and local resources.

Milwaukee’s Legislative Support

The Milwaukee Common Council and the Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors have shown their commitment to the project by voting in favor of financing strategies. The Common Council approved a three-year reauthorization of the Anti-Displacement Neighborhood Preference Policy, while the County Board of Supervisors moved to amend the 2024 county budget to allocate funds for the renovations. Wisconsin’s Governor Tony Evers has also thrown his weight behind the initiative, signing Assembly Bills 438 and 439. These bills, which garnered bipartisan support from the Wisconsin State Senate, have been instrumental in securing the necessary funding.

Key Player Agreements Ahead of 2024 Season

In related news, several prominent players from the Milwaukee Brewers have reached agreements to avoid arbitration. Shortstop Willy Adames has accepted a $12.25 million deal for the 2024 season, marking a substantial increase from his previous salary. Despite a slight dip in his performance metrics over the past year, Adames is expected to remain a formidable player in his position in the forthcoming season.

Other Players Secure Deals

Other Brewers’ players, including first baseman Jake Bauers and reliever Bryse Wilson, have also reached agreements before the arbitration deadline. Bauers and Wilson have settled for $1.35 million and $1,000,025 respectively. Earlier, Hoby Milner agreed to a $2.05 million deal. However, starting pitcher Corbin Burnes and relievers Devin Williams and Joel Payamps are yet to reach agreements as the arbitration deadline looms. If no agreement is reached by 7 p.m. on the deadline day, an arbitration panel will intervene to decide on the salary figures.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

