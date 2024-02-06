American Express Extends Sponsorship with Argentine Football Association to 2026

Stepping into the spotlight of global football, American Express has announced an extended sponsorship agreement with the Argentine Football Association (AFA), becoming a Global Sponsor of the Argentine National Teams through 2026. This landmark agreement includes the World Champions Men's National Team, Women's National Team, and Youth National Teams.
Inauguration in New York
The agreement was sealed and celebrated in New York, with Lionel Scaloni, the coach of the Argentine National Team, adding sporting prestige to the event. The AFA has gained a significant international following, particularly in China, India, and the United States, which are among the countries where the Argentine National Team plans to play this year.
Exclusive Perks for American Express Card Members
As part of the sponsorship, American Express Card Members will enjoy early access to preferred seats at matches, as well as opportunities for meet and greets and training sessions with the teams. The agreement not only builds the American Express brand globally but also extends the benefits of membership to a wider demographic.
Strengthening AFA's Global Reach
Claudio Tapia, President of AFA, emphasized the global reach achieved through the partnership with American Express and expressed pride in the support provided by the company. Mohammed Badi of American Express highlighted the sponsorship's role in elevating the brand and extending membership benefits globally. Leandro Petersen and Lisandro Delfino also commented on the partnership's significance in enhancing the AFA brand and offering exclusive experiences to American Express Card Members.
The new deal also propels the AFA brand globally, consolidating it with over 50 top-tier commercial sponsors. This agreement will allow American Express Card Members to access exclusive experiences and be closer to their idols. The AFA's Commercial and Marketing Manager further emphasized the global reach of the AFA brand with the addition of American Express as a sponsor.
The partnership is set against the backdrop of American Express's status as a globally integrated payments company and its various products and services. The sponsorship agreement with the AFA is a testament to the company's commitment to offering unique experiences to its members while enhancing its global brand presence.