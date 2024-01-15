American Eagles vs. Loyola Maryland Greyhounds: An Anticipated Patriot League Showdown

On Monday, January 15, 2024, at 7:00 p.m. ET, an important Patriot League college basketball game is set to unfold at Reitz Arena, Baltimore, Maryland. The American Eagles, coming off a recent victory over Army West Point, will clash against the Loyola Maryland Greyhounds, seeking to bounce back from their recent defeat.

Season Records Indicate a Close Match

The American Eagles, with a promising season record of 9-8, are riding the wave of a recent win and aim to improve their standing in the Patriot League. On the other hand, the Greyhounds, currently holding a 3-14 record, are eager to turn their fortune around. The teams’ previous encounter in February 2023 saw the Greyhounds edge out a victory with a score of 83-77, but the Eagles have dominated the last ten games between these two, winning six out of ten.

Key Players to Watch

As the game approaches, all eyes will be on key players from both teams. For the American Eagles, Matt Rogers and Elijah Stephens are expected to lead the charge. Meanwhile, Deon Perry and Milos Ilic are anticipated to be the key performers for the Greyhounds.

Anticipation for an Exciting Matchup

Both teams have a history of close matches, and this upcoming game promises to be no different. The Eagles, second in the Patriot League in scoring, are averaging 73.6 points per game, while the Greyhounds trail slightly, scoring 66.1 points per game. The game will be broadcast on the CBS Sports Network, and fans can also follow the action on the CBS Sports App or watch online streaming through Fubo. As the teams prepare for their first meeting in conference play this season, the anticipation builds for what promises to be an intense and exciting matchup.