American 7s Football League Strikes Deal with Allen Media Group for Enhanced Streaming on Sports.TV

The American 7s Football League (A7FL), renowned for its unique take on traditional football, is embarking on its 10th season with a groundbreaking partnership with Allen Media Group, promising to catapult the league into new heights of visibility and fan engagement. As the league moves to Sports.TV, a free streaming platform, this collaboration is set to bring A7FL's adrenaline-pumping action, including the A7FL Greatest Games Series, directly to fans on demand.
Expanding Reach Through Strategic Partnerships
Transitioning from platforms like Twitch, Facebook Live, and Wave.TV, the A7FL's latest move to Sports.TV represents a significant leap in its strategic growth efforts. The league, celebrated for its seven-player teams and the absence of helmets and pads, offers a distinct version of tackle football that now, thanks to this partnership, has the potential to reach a wider, sports-focused audience. Allen Media Group's Founder/Chairman/CEO, Byron Allen, expressed excitement about adding the A7FL to their roster, highlighting the league's contribution to the rich tradition of American football.
Revolutionizing Football Viewing
The A7FL's innovative approach to football, prioritizing speed, skill, and strategy over traditional protective gear, provides an exhilarating viewing experience. This deal not only promises to deliver captivating content like the A7FL Greatest Games Series on demand but also enables fans to engage with the sport in new ways. Sener Korkusuz, CEO and co-founder of A7FL, shared his enthusiasm about the partnership, emphasizing the opportunity to showcase the league's unique brand of football to a broader audience and to share the passion and stories of its players and fans.
Looking Ahead: The Future of A7FL on Sports.TV
While financial details of the partnership remain undisclosed, the alliance between A7FL and Allen Media Group's Sports.TV is poised to redefine how fans interact with football content. As the league enters its 10th season, this collaboration marks a pivotal moment in its history, promising to grow its fan base and enhance its visibility across the sports entertainment landscape. With a focus on delivering high-quality, on-demand football content, the A7FL is set to reach new heights and possibly shape the future of sports broadcasting.