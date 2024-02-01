Amer Sports Set to Commence Trading on NYSE Following $1.37 Billion IPO

Amer Sports, the Finnish athletic company renowned for its Wilson tennis rackets and Arc'teryx brand, has successfully raised a staggering $1.37 billion via an initial public offering (IPO), preparing for its debut on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). The commencement of trading, scheduled for Thursday, is set to mark a significant milestone for the company.

Amer Sports Returns to Public Markets

Despite a somewhat tepid debut, Amer Sports has managed to return to public markets with a valuation of $6.3 billion. The company sold 105 million shares at $13 each, raising $1.37 billion. Shortly after, the stock began trading at $13.4 apiece, marking a 3.1% increase from the IPO price and raising the company's valuation to $6.5 billion.

Amer's Ties to China

Acquired by China's Anta Sports in 2019, Amer Sports' ties to the Asian superpower have raised concerns. The company, which has seen its sales in Greater China double from 2020 to 2022, is heavily reliant on demand from China. This has sparked worries about potential trade tensions and the impact they may have on the company.

Future Expansion with IPO Proceeds

Despite concerns about the company's balance sheet, which carries a debt of $2.1 billion, and lack of profits, Amer Sports plans to use the IPO proceeds to improve its financial position and fund growth initiatives. The IPO's success is expected to assist the company in expanding the footprint of its major brands.