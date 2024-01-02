en English
Business

Amazon Slashes Price of Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle as Part of ‘Winter Sale’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 1:45 pm EST
Marking only its second sale since its introduction in October, Amazon has slashed the price of the latest model Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle to $29.95, a 25% discount from the usual $39 sticker. The deal is part of Stanley’s ‘Winter Sale’, which includes up to 60% off select drinkware and food storage items through January 8. The sale features discounts on a variety of items including wine tumblers, beer steins, and water bottles, with the popular Admiral’s Mug also part of the package.

Retro Charm Meets Modern Functionality

The Stanley Classic Legendary Bottle, designed with vintage aesthetics and steel accents, is built for both style and functionality. The bottle is vacuum-insulated, capable of maintaining the temperature of hot or cold contents for a remarkable 24 hours. It boasts a 1-quart capacity and comes with a multi-functional lid that doubles as an 8-ounce cup, adding an extra layer of convenience for users.

Quality Construction and Safe Materials

The Stanley Classic Vacuum Bottle is constructed from rust-proof 18/8 stainless steel and BPA-free materials, ensuring durability and safety. It’s leak-resistant design and wide mouth for easy pouring make it a reliable choice for travel or work. While the Stanley Quencher bottles remain at their regular price, other products from the popular brand are also on sale on Amazon as part of the limited-time ‘Winter Sale’.

More Than Just Stanley

Beyond the Stanley bottle deals, Amazon is also offering discounts on a range of workout accessories. This includes deals on Optimum Nutrition protein, Apple Watch SE 2, and Withings Body Smart scale, as well as apparel and footwear in the fashion hub. Customers are encouraged to seize these savings before the sale ends.

Business
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

