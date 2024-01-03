Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Records Significant Viewership Growth

Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of ‘Thursday Night Football’ (TNF) has witnessed an impressive growth in viewership, especially among younger and female demographics. In the second year of streaming TNF, the platform reported an average of 2.4 million viewers per game in the 18-34 age group, an increase of 14% from the previous year, and a 26% surge compared to the viewership on Fox Television Network/NFL Network in 2021.

Unprecedented Growth

Overall, the 13-game TNF schedule experienced a 24% rise in viewership, averaging 11.86 million viewers per game. The median age of TNF viewers on Prime Video was recorded as 48.5 years, nearly seven years younger than the average viewer age for NFL content on traditional TV networks, and 14 years less than the median age for all prime-time broadcasts in 2023. The viewership among the 18-49 demographic also saw a substantial increase, rising by 17% to reach 5.49 million viewers.

Female Viewership and Promising Future

While the female viewership was smaller in comparison, it grew by a significant 30% to 3.86 million viewers. Amazon highlighted that the average minute audience figure, when accounting for connected TV devices, out-of-home viewing, local station broadcasts, and computer/mobile platforms, reached 12.95 million according to Nielsen’s custom Integrated Live Streaming Report. However, it’s noteworthy to mention that this data is currently under review by the Media Rating Council and lacks accreditation at this point.

Record Highs and New Heights

The 2023 TNF season started with a Vikings Eagles matchup that averaged 15.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched TNF game ever on Prime Video and the most streamed NFL game in history. Prime Video also introduced a new NFL tentpole event with the inaugural Black Friday Football game, attracting a significant audience to a previously untapped afternoon time slot. This consistent growth signifies a positive trend for Amazon’s TNF streaming and sets a promising tone for the future of live sports on digital platforms.