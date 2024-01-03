en English
Sports

Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Thursday Night Football’ Records Significant Viewership Growth

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST
Amazon Prime Video’s coverage of ‘Thursday Night Football’ (TNF) has witnessed an impressive growth in viewership, especially among younger and female demographics. In the second year of streaming TNF, the platform reported an average of 2.4 million viewers per game in the 18-34 age group, an increase of 14% from the previous year, and a 26% surge compared to the viewership on Fox Television Network/NFL Network in 2021.

Unprecedented Growth

Overall, the 13-game TNF schedule experienced a 24% rise in viewership, averaging 11.86 million viewers per game. The median age of TNF viewers on Prime Video was recorded as 48.5 years, nearly seven years younger than the average viewer age for NFL content on traditional TV networks, and 14 years less than the median age for all prime-time broadcasts in 2023. The viewership among the 18-49 demographic also saw a substantial increase, rising by 17% to reach 5.49 million viewers.

Female Viewership and Promising Future

While the female viewership was smaller in comparison, it grew by a significant 30% to 3.86 million viewers. Amazon highlighted that the average minute audience figure, when accounting for connected TV devices, out-of-home viewing, local station broadcasts, and computer/mobile platforms, reached 12.95 million according to Nielsen’s custom Integrated Live Streaming Report. However, it’s noteworthy to mention that this data is currently under review by the Media Rating Council and lacks accreditation at this point.

Record Highs and New Heights

The 2023 TNF season started with a Vikings Eagles matchup that averaged 15.1 million viewers, making it the most-watched TNF game ever on Prime Video and the most streamed NFL game in history. Prime Video also introduced a new NFL tentpole event with the inaugural Black Friday Football game, attracting a significant audience to a previously untapped afternoon time slot. This consistent growth signifies a positive trend for Amazon’s TNF streaming and sets a promising tone for the future of live sports on digital platforms.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

