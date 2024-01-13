Amaya Stewart Scores 1,000th Point, Boosting Spartans’ Undefeated Record

On a Saturday afternoon, the basketball court at Middletown High School was abuzz with anticipation. The spectators, players, and coaches alike were keeping a close watch on one player in particular – Amaya Stewart, a junior from Wyomissing High School. As the game against Middletown proceeded, Stewart added 14 points to her total, leading her team, the Spartans, to a 43-36 win and maintaining their undefeated record.

Stewart’s Basketball Milestone

But the victory wasn’t the only cause for celebration that day. With the 14 points she scored, Stewart reached a significant milestone in her basketball career – her 1,000th point. This achievement included four field goals, two of which were 3-pointers, and a near-perfect performance at the foul line, with Stewart missing only one of her five attempts. This feat didn’t just elevate the game’s score; it brought her career total to a whopping 1,006 points.

Leading the Spartans

Stewart’s contribution to the game extends far beyond her scoring prowess. She leads the Spartans with an average of 19.3 points per game, ranking second in Berks. But her all-around abilities on the court are what truly make her a key player. In the same game, Stewart recorded six rebounds, one block, and two steals, showcasing her versatile talent and commitment to the game.

Amaya Stewart: A Player to Watch

Amaya Stewart’s achievement of scoring 1,000 points is a testament to her skill, dedication, and athletic prowess. It’s a milestone that few players reach and one that places her in the elite ranks of high school basketball. But with her all-around abilities and the Spartans’ undefeated record, it’s clear that Stewart is not just a high-scoring player, but a game-changer who is making her mark in high school basketball.