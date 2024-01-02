Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court

Professional basketball player, Amanda Zahui B, lived through a terrifying experience that left a lasting imprint on her psyche. While stationed in Israel to play for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod, her residential building was rattled by bombings from Gaza, a mere 21 kilometers away, on October 7, 2023.

Impact of Trauma

The harrowing incident has left Zahui B grappling with anxiety, especially triggered by loud noises akin to the dreadful sounds of the bombings that she experienced. Fireworks, a common celebratory symbol, now remind her of the traumatic event that shook her to the core. Despite the psychological toll, Zahui B managed to return safely to Sweden, where she has been confronting her fears actively.

Tackling Anxiety

She has been working diligently with her therapist and Recovery Lab Townsville owner, Matthew Scott, to develop coping strategies for her anxiety. Zahui B has been incredibly open about her mental health journey and how the trauma has affected her, particularly during the recent New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A New Chapter in Basketball

Challenges, however, have not deterred Zahui B from continuing her passion for basketball. Currently playing for the Townsville Fire in the WNBL, she has been traded thrice in the WNBA in one year and is excitedly looking forward to a fresh phase in her career as a free agent in 2024.

Focused on Mental Health and Championship

With a clear emphasis on her mental health, Zahui B is also aiming for a championship with the Fire. Her commitment to the team and the game remains unwavering, as she vows to strive for the top spot in the competition.