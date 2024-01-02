en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 6:48 pm EST
Amanda Zahui B: From Trauma to Triumph on the Basketball Court

Professional basketball player, Amanda Zahui B, lived through a terrifying experience that left a lasting imprint on her psyche. While stationed in Israel to play for Maccabi Bnot Ashdod, her residential building was rattled by bombings from Gaza, a mere 21 kilometers away, on October 7, 2023.

Impact of Trauma

The harrowing incident has left Zahui B grappling with anxiety, especially triggered by loud noises akin to the dreadful sounds of the bombings that she experienced. Fireworks, a common celebratory symbol, now remind her of the traumatic event that shook her to the core. Despite the psychological toll, Zahui B managed to return safely to Sweden, where she has been confronting her fears actively.

Tackling Anxiety

She has been working diligently with her therapist and Recovery Lab Townsville owner, Matthew Scott, to develop coping strategies for her anxiety. Zahui B has been incredibly open about her mental health journey and how the trauma has affected her, particularly during the recent New Year’s Eve celebrations.

A New Chapter in Basketball

Challenges, however, have not deterred Zahui B from continuing her passion for basketball. Currently playing for the Townsville Fire in the WNBL, she has been traded thrice in the WNBA in one year and is excitedly looking forward to a fresh phase in her career as a free agent in 2024.

Focused on Mental Health and Championship

With a clear emphasis on her mental health, Zahui B is also aiming for a championship with the Fire. Her commitment to the team and the game remains unwavering, as she vows to strive for the top spot in the competition.

0
Health International Relations Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare

By Salman Khan

Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis

By Sakchi Khandelwal

First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health

By Dil Bar Irshad

Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic

By Sakchi Khandelwal

Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked t ...
@Crime · 2 mins
Medford Hospital Under Investigation Following Patient Deaths Linked t ...
heart comment 0
First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year

By Saboor Bayat

First Baby of 2024 Born at Trios Health: A Joyous Start to the Year
New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments

By Mazhar Abbas

New York Governor Proposes Elimination of Insulin Co-Payments
Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention

By Salman Khan

Flu, COVID-19 Cases Surge in Tennessee and Virginia: Emphasis on Prevention
Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Mississippi Council on Developmental Disabilities Offers $200K in Grant Funding
Latest Headlines
World News
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
2 mins
Bellevue Mayor Advocates for New Racetrack & Casino Amidst Concerns Over Market Impact
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
2 mins
Diego Maradona Assures Fans of Good Health Following World Cup Scare
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
2 mins
Stalin's Legacy in Modern Russia: A Complex Relationship
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
2 mins
Winnipeg Resident's Fundraiser Shines Light on Healthcare Workers' Dedication Amidst Crisis
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
2 mins
Marshall Todd Wraps Up First Year as Pulaski County Judge-Executive
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
2 mins
First Baby of 2024 Arrives Early at Halifax Health
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
2 mins
Carter Hess: Fort Hill's Defensive Lineman Shines as MPSSAA All-State Defensive Player of the Year
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
2 mins
Healthcare Hurdles in California: The Fight Against Mental Illness and the Fentanyl Epidemic
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
2 mins
Leaked Manchester United 2024 Pre-Match Shirt Features Stone Roses Collaboration
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
13 mins
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
1 hour
Teen Prodigy Luke Littler Set to Make History in World Darts Championship
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
2 hours
G20's Roadmap for Cross-Border Payments: A Leap towards Financial Transformation
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
2 hours
G20 Prioritizes Enhancement of Cross-Border Payments: A Comprehensive Initiative
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
3 hours
UN Security Council to Discuss Red Sea Crisis Amid Increasing Tensions
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
6 hours
Japan Rocked by Deadly Earthquakes; Developments in Epstein Scandal; Extreme Cold Disrupts Scandinavia; Ethiopia Makes Maritime Progress
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
6 hours
Vern Simon: The Ultimate Kiss Fan With a Guinness World Record
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
6 hours
Koh Ker Temple Outpaces Preah Vihear in Visitor Surge
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury
6 hours
Rickshaw Drivers Clash with Police in Dhaka: Reporter Narrowly Escapes Injury

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app