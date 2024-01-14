en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Canada

Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:40 pm EST
Amanda Pelkey Seals Historic First Victory for Boston in PWHL

On a Saturday afternoon that will be etched in the annals of Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL), Amanda Pelkey emerged as the harbinger of triumph for Boston. Pelkey’s goal in overtime marked Boston’s historic first victory in the league, a 3-2 win against Montreal. The match, thrumming with the energy of 3,245 spectators, was a testament to the sheer grit and unyielding spirit of the Boston team.

A Game of Twists and Turns

The game unfolded without any goals in the initial period. However, the second period saw Montreal seizing a two-goal lead, courtesy of Erin Ambrose and Laura Stacey. Responding with indomitable spirit, Boston’s Taylor Girard netted a short-handed goal, and Hannah Brandt followed with an equalizer. The third period, resonating with mounting tension, remained goalless, setting the stage for the thrilling overtime showdown.

The Moment of Glory

It was in overtime that Pelkey, assisted by Gigi Marvin and Jamie Lee Rattray, seized the moment, scoring the decisive goal that sealed Boston’s victory. Marie-Philip Poulin’s apparent game-winning goal for Montreal was waved off for goaltender interference, adding another twist to the tale.

Unfaltering Under Pressure

Aerin Frankel, Boston’s goalkeeper, also garnered attention for her stellar performance. Withstanding the onslaught, Frankel made a remarkable 31 saves on 33 shots, reflecting her sheer determination and tenacity under pressure. With this momentum, Boston is all set to face their next challenge, a Wednesday night game in Toronto at the Mattamy Athletic Centre.

As Boston revels in their first victory, it’s clear that this triumph is more than just a win. It’s a statement of intent, a testament to their potential, and a precursor to what could be an exciting journey in the PWHL.

0
Canada Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Canada

See more
7 mins ago
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
On an otherwise ordinary Saturday, the bustling Yorkdale Shopping Centre in Toronto was jolted by a wave of panic. Rumors of a potential shooter spread like wildfire among shoppers, triggered by a disturbance in the vicinity of Yorkdale Road and Dufferin Street. The incident occurred around the early evening mark, just before 6 p.m. A
Fear and Panic Ensue at Yorkdale Shopping Centre Amidst Shooter Rumors
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
36 mins ago
Leylah Fernandez Triumphs in First Round of Australian Open
30-Year-Old Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Collision in Blenheim
37 mins ago
30-Year-Old Woman Faces Drunk Driving Charges After Collision in Blenheim
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
16 mins ago
Arctic Blast Spurs Emergency Calls in British Columbia
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
30 mins ago
Owen Sound Hockey: A Tale of Two Teams
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand
34 mins ago
Alberta Faces Potential Blackouts Amid Cold Snap and High Power Demand
Latest Headlines
World News
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
49 seconds
Browns' Playoff Dreams End; Owusu-Koramoah Shines in Defeat
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
54 seconds
Champions Rise and Records Fall at the 2024 BCIAA Individual Wrestling Tournament
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
1 min
Ready for the Ballot: Balochistan Gears Up for Upcoming General Elections
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
2 mins
Jellyfish Sting Triggers Allergic Reaction: A Heroic Helicopter Rescue in K'gari
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
2 mins
Australian Open Begins: Leylah Fernandez Advances, Kamilla Rakhimova Makes History
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
2 mins
Mustapha Inuwa: A Call for Political Reform and Widespread Participation in Nigeria
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
2 mins
High School Wrestlers Showcase Skills at Eastern States Classic
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
2 mins
Rick Pitino Unveils Deep Disdain for Losing After St. John's Defeat
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
2 mins
Senior Congress Leader TH Musthafa Passes Away, Leaving a Remarkable Legacy
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
3 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
4 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
4 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
6 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
9 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
10 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
10 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
11 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app