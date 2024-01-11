Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024

Indian wrestling’s rising star Aman Sehrawat secured the gold medal in the men’s 57kg category at the Zagreb Open wrestling tournament, marking the first medal for Indian wrestling in the year 2024. Sehrawat demonstrated his dominance with a technical superiority victory of 10-0 over China’s Zou Wanhao in the final.

Sehrawat’s Path to Victory

Sehrawat, who clinched the bronze in the previous year, showcased impressive form throughout the competition. His journey to the gold started with a convincing 15-4 win over Muhammet Karavus of Turkey in the qualification round. He continued his winning streak with decisive victories against Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia and Zane Richards of the USA in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively, both with an 11-0 scoreline.

Indian Wrestlers Compete as Neutral Athletes

Indian wrestlers participated in the tournament as neutral athletes due to the United World Wrestling’s suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India, preventing them from representing their country. Despite this, Sehrawat’s victory is a moment of pride for Indian wrestling, marking an auspicious start to the 2024 edition of the Ranking Series.

Challenges for Other Indian Wrestlers

However, not all Indian wrestlers found similar success. Fellow Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (86kg), an Olympian, was unsuccessful in his quest for a medal after losing to Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov in the qualification round, and subsequently to Evsem Shvelidze of Georgia in the repechage bronze medal match. Another Indian contender, Yash (74kg), was eliminated by USA’s Quincy Monday in the round of 16.

In the light of these victories and challenges, it remains to be seen how Indian wrestlers will fare in future competitions, particularly with the looming suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India. Yet, Sehrawat’s gold medal victory signals a beacon of hope and reassures the potential for Indian wrestling on the global stage.