en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
India

Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:46 am EST
Aman Sehrawat Secures Gold at Zagreb Open, Marking First Medal for Indian Wrestling in 2024

Indian wrestling’s rising star Aman Sehrawat secured the gold medal in the men’s 57kg category at the Zagreb Open wrestling tournament, marking the first medal for Indian wrestling in the year 2024. Sehrawat demonstrated his dominance with a technical superiority victory of 10-0 over China’s Zou Wanhao in the final.

Sehrawat’s Path to Victory

Sehrawat, who clinched the bronze in the previous year, showcased impressive form throughout the competition. His journey to the gold started with a convincing 15-4 win over Muhammet Karavus of Turkey in the qualification round. He continued his winning streak with decisive victories against Roberti Dingashvili of Georgia and Zane Richards of the USA in the semifinals and quarterfinals, respectively, both with an 11-0 scoreline.

Indian Wrestlers Compete as Neutral Athletes

Indian wrestlers participated in the tournament as neutral athletes due to the United World Wrestling’s suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India, preventing them from representing their country. Despite this, Sehrawat’s victory is a moment of pride for Indian wrestling, marking an auspicious start to the 2024 edition of the Ranking Series.

Challenges for Other Indian Wrestlers

However, not all Indian wrestlers found similar success. Fellow Indian wrestler Deepak Punia (86kg), an Olympian, was unsuccessful in his quest for a medal after losing to Kazakhstan’s Azamat Dauletbekov in the qualification round, and subsequently to Evsem Shvelidze of Georgia in the repechage bronze medal match. Another Indian contender, Yash (74kg), was eliminated by USA’s Quincy Monday in the round of 16.

In the light of these victories and challenges, it remains to be seen how Indian wrestlers will fare in future competitions, particularly with the looming suspension of the Wrestling Federation of India. Yet, Sehrawat’s gold medal victory signals a beacon of hope and reassures the potential for Indian wrestling on the global stage.

0
India Sports Wrestling
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

India

See more
2 mins ago
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
In a recent turn of events, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has voiced strong criticism towards the Indian National Congress (INC) party for their refusal to attend the upcoming inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya scheduled for January 22. According to Sarma, this decision by the Congress is more than just a declined
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan
9 mins ago
Apraava Energy Wins Contract for 250 MW Solar Energy Project in Rajasthan
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
9 mins ago
Political Tensions Flare as Siddaramaiah Criticizes Modi for Incomplete Temple Inauguration
Rockpool at W Goa Celebrates Grand Reopening with Exclusive Event
2 mins ago
Rockpool at W Goa Celebrates Grand Reopening with Exclusive Event
Mother and Infant Daughter's Tragic Leap in Greater Noida: A Wake-Up Call to Mental Health Crisis
7 mins ago
Mother and Infant Daughter's Tragic Leap in Greater Noida: A Wake-Up Call to Mental Health Crisis
Rashami Desai Defends Ankita Lokhande Amid 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversy
7 mins ago
Rashami Desai Defends Ankita Lokhande Amid 'Bigg Boss 17' Controversy
Latest Headlines
World News
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
2 mins
Assam Chief Minister Criticizes Congress for Refusing Ram Temple Invitation
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
2 mins
Hugo Broos Stands by Bafana Bafana's Mentality Despite Goalless Draw Against Lesotho
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
4 mins
Owls' Manager Danny Röhl Nominated for EFL's December Award
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
4 mins
Religious Engagement Boosts Mental Health and Community Ties, Says Gallup Report
FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal
5 mins
FlowBank Partners with Tennis Star Alexander Zverev in a Three-Year Deal
Newcastle United Eyes January Transfer Market Amid Injury Crisis
6 mins
Newcastle United Eyes January Transfer Market Amid Injury Crisis
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
6 mins
Connolly and Steele Extend Contracts with East Kilbride Thistle Amidst Successful Season
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
7 mins
Theft of Mark Ormrod's Prosthetics Ignites Debate on Disability and Security
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
7 mins
Punjab Food Authority Discards 1,900 Litres of Adulterated Milk in Ongoing Operation
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
11 mins
Tamil Nadu Launches Landmark Coastal Restoration Mission
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
47 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
3 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
3 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
4 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
5 hours
Safety Concerns Halt Operations at Newmont's Telfer Mine
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
5 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life
6 hours
Fatal Traffic Accident in Melbourne's South-East Claims Life

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app