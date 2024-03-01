Alysa Liu Announces Figure Skating Comeback for 2024-25 Season, Ending Two-Year Retirement

Two-time U.S. figure skating champion and Olympian, Alysa Liu, has officially announced her return to competitive figure skating for the 2024-25 season, marking an end to her two-year retirement. A recent video on her social media showed Liu training, hinting at her preparation for a comeback. U.S. Figure Skating confirmed her plans to rejoin the competitive circuit, starting September.

Advertisment

Trailblazing Early Career

Liu's figure skating journey has been nothing short of remarkable. At just 13 years old, she became the youngest senior U.S. figure skating champion, breaking the record previously held by Tara Lipinski. She defended her title in 2020, further establishing her dominance in the sport. Liu also made history by being the youngest to land a triple Axel internationally and the first U.S. woman to complete a quadruple jump in competition. Her impressive performances led her to a sixth-place finish at the 2022 Olympics and a bronze medal at the world championships that followed.

Reasons Behind Retirement and Comeback

Advertisment

Despite her early successes, Liu announced her retirement in April 2022, stating she had achieved her figure skating goals and was ready to pursue other interests. However, her recent decision to return to the ice reveals a change of heart, fueled by a new perspective gained during her time away from competition. Liu's determination to stage a comeback underscores her passion for the sport and her desire to add more accolades to her already impressive resume.

Implications of Liu's Return

Liu's comeback is highly anticipated and is expected to invigorate the U.S. figure skating scene. Her return brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of success, which could significantly impact the dynamics of national and international competitions. As the figure skating community and fans look forward to witnessing Liu's next chapter, her journey serves as an inspiration, showcasing the resilience and dedication required to excel at the highest levels of the sport.

With Liu's comeback, the figure skating world is set to witness the return of a prodigious talent. Her journey highlights the challenges and triumphs of elite athletic careers, offering valuable lessons on perseverance, adaptability, and the relentless pursuit of excellence.