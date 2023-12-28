en English
Football

Altitude Triumphs in Premier League of Belize 2023-24 Opening Season Championship

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 28, 2023 at 4:50 am EST | Updated: Dec 28, 2023 at 5:22 am EST
The Premier League of Belize (PLB) 2023-24 Opening Season Championship witnessed an exhilarating climax as the football team Altitude clinched the coveted title. Marking a significant achievement in the Belizean football landscape, the triumph was largely credited to the commendable performances of Colombian striker Andrés Orozco and Belizean striker Jardehl Muschamp.

Altitude’s Rise to the Top

Altitude’s journey to the championship was nothing short of a thrilling saga. In the final’s second leg, held at the Marion Jones Sporting Complex in Belize City on Christmas Eve, Altitude locked horns with Port Layola. The match was pivotal, and the outcome hinged on the performance of key players. It was here that Orozco, a consistent contributor to Altitude’s success over the past seasons, rose to the occasion. His strikes at the 21st and 50th minutes tipped the scales in Altitude’s favor, and a 2-0 victory was secured.

The Semifinal: A Test of Grit and Determination

The semifinals were no less dramatic, with Altitude facing off against the defending champions Verdes. Muschamp, the Belizean striker, stood tall in these high-pressure games. His decisive goals in the 81st minute of the first leg and the 88th minute of the second leg ensured Altitude’s progression to the finals with two 1-0 victories. These critical late goals not only steered the team to the finals but also showcased the sheer determination and resilience of the team.

Altitude: A Rising Star in Belizean Football

This championship marks Altitude’s second PLB title, further solidifying their stature in Belizean football. The team’s victory, a result of collective effort, has been etched in the annals of the PLB. Yet, the heroics of Orozco and Muschamp will be particularly remembered for steering the team to this remarkable achievement. As Altitude celebrated their victory, their triumphant saga became a testament to the spirit of perseverance and teamwork in the world of football.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

