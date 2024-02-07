Alston Hooker Joins Florida A&M University: A New Chapter Begins

In a significant development in the world of college football, Alston Hooker, former quarterback for North Carolina A&T, has officially transferred to Florida A&M University (FAMU). The announcement was made on Wednesday, serving as a highlight of the spring national signing day. Alston, a scion of a football legacy, is the brother of Detroit Lions quarterback Hendon Hooker and the son of North Carolina A&T legend Al Hooker.

End of Season Marks New Beginnings

Alston's stint with North Carolina A&T saw him in action only in the season finale for the 2023 season. Despite limited playing time, he made an impression with 11 completions on 15 attempts, amassing 159 yards and scoring a touchdown. This game marked a career high for Alston and set the stage for his future endeavors.

Emotion Laden Farewell

Alston's decision to transfer was accompanied by an expression of deep gratitude to North Carolina A&T and his teammates. Playing on the same field as his father and uncle, and pursuing his interest in engineering, Alston fulfilled his dreams at North Carolina A&T. However, with two years of eligibility remaining, he chose to explore new horizons and entered the transfer portal.

Quarterback Exodus and FAMU's Hunt

Alston wasn't the sole quarterback from North Carolina A&T seeking new pastures. Eli Brickhandler and Zach Yeager also entered the transfer portal, with Brickhandler shifting to Houston Baptist and Yeager moving to Howard University. Alston's transfer to FAMU comes at a crucial juncture as the team is actively seeking a replacement for Jeremy Moussa, the SWAC Offensive Player of The Year.