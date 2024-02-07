Alpine F1 Unveils Redesigned A524 and World Endurance Programme

The Alpine Formula 1 team has launched its highly anticipated A524 2024 Formula 1 car, featuring a major redesign aimed at addressing the performance deficit of the previous year's model. The car, unveiled by drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly at the team's factory in Enstone, showcases a dark livery with blue and pink accents, symbolizing a bold move into the new season.

A Vision of Improvement

Under the stewardship of Team Principal Bruno Famin, the team has embarked on an ambitious journey, leaving no stone unturned in their quest for overall improvement. The A524's redesign comes with an all-new chassis, a new rear suspension setup, a revised brake system, a new nose and front wing, and an aggressive floor development. This comprehensive overhaul aims to broaden the operation window of the car, maximizing its potential and maintaining a steady development curve through the 2024 and 2025 seasons.

Overcoming Power Deficit

Despite the FIA's confirmation that Alpine's Renault engine lacks 20-30 horsepower compared to its competitors, the team remains optimistic. Famin emphasized that while the engines' development is frozen until 2026, advancements can still be made in the engine's integration, software, and cooling systems. This approach underscores the importance of improving all aspects of the car, including the engine, chassis, aerodynamics, and tyre understanding, to enhance the overall performance and earn valuable points in races.

Alpine's Endurance Programme

In addition to the A524, Alpine unveiled their World Endurance Championship Hypercar during the launch event. The endurance program signifies the team's commitment to broadening their horizons and establishing a formidable presence throughout the motorsport world. The lineup for their endurance team includes Mick Schumacher, also a Mercedes F1 reserve driver, highlighting the depth of talent within the Alpine ranks.