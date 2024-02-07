Alonzo Highsmith Departs Miami Hurricanes for Front-Office Role with New England Patriots

Alonzo Highsmith, a celebrated fullback for the Miami Hurricanes and the team's General Manager of Football Operations, is bidding farewell to the University of Miami (UM) for a new role with the New England Patriots. The 58-year-old was reportedly discontented with his level of control at UM and is seeking a position where he can have a more profound impact.

Advertisment

A New Chapter with the Patriots

Highsmith's forthcoming role with the Patriots is personnel-related. However, the precise job title remains undetermined. His career at UM was characterized by his significant contribution to their first national title in 1983.

Highsmith’s Football Legacy

Advertisment

Highsmith's professional football career spanned across renowned teams such as the Houston Oilers, Dallas Cowboys, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Apart from his playing prowess, Highsmith is also recognized for his talent evaluation skills, with stints at the Green Bay Packers, Cleveland Browns, and Seattle Seahawks.

Return to the NFL

His shift to the Patriots marks Highsmith's return to the NFL, where he intends to utilize his extensive experience in a meaningful way. The move comes at a time when the Patriots are looking to bolster their personnel department, and Highsmith's expertise could be a vital addition to the team.