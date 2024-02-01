Ally Financial and USGA Partnership Boosts U.S. Women's Open Purse to Record $12 Million

Ally Financial and the United States Golf Association (USGA) have joined forces in an ambitious partnership to elevate the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) and the U.S. Women's Open. As a result of this collaboration, the U.S. Women's Open purse has soared to a record-breaking $12 million. This financial boost, three times the tournament's purse in 2015, is set to make the forthcoming Lancaster event the richest on tour.

Influencing the Future of Women's Golf

The partnership between Ally Financial and USGA is both multi-year and multi-million-dollar in nature. It is underpinned by a shared commitment to support the future of the game and elevate the U.S. Women's Open. The 2024 U.S. Women's Open, with its unprecedented purse, is primed to be a landmark event in women's golf. Mike Whan, CEO of USGA, with his prior experience as the LPGA commissioner, is acutely aware of the event's impact on women's golf. Whan firmly believes that the purse increase for the U.S. Women's Open has catalyzed similar movements amongst other majors.

Ally Financial's Commitment to Women's Sports

Stepping into the role of the official retail banking partner and presenting partner for the U.S. Women's Open, Ally Financial has demonstrated its dedication to women's sports. In a show of commitment to gender parity, Ally has also pledged to reach equal spending in men's and women's sports by 2028. This pledge aligns with the USGA's goal to elevate women's golf and mirrors the organization's own commitment to increase the U.S. Women's Open purse to $12 million by 2027. As part of their commitment, Ally Financial has signed two-time major champion and world No. 1 women's golfer, Lilia Vu, as a member of Team Ally. Vu, a UCLA alum, will sport Ally's logo on her and her caddie's hats in 2024.

Investment in the Next Generation

Along with the surge in purse money, Ally Financial will invest in the U.S. National Development Program. This investment aims to nurture the next generation of American golfers, furthering the commitment to the future of the game. The partnership has already begun to bear fruit, with the previous year's tournament at Pebble Beach recording the highest attendance since Lancaster, the highest broadcast viewership since 2014, and becoming the most-streamed women's golf event in NBC Sports history.

As golf sees an influx of cash from various sources, including the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which is currently in talks with the PGA Tour, Whan expresses hope that the LPGA will receive its just share of investments. With Ally Financial's new partnership and the record purse for the U.S. Women's Open, the future of women's golf seems to be on a promising trajectory.