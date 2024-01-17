Ally Becki Powers Ball State to Victory with Career-high 36 Points

In an electrifying display of basketball prowess, Ball State's junior Ally Becki illuminated the court with a career-high 36 points, powering the Cardinals to a resounding 79-47 victory over Central Michigan. Becki's shooting, a remarkable 10-for-11 from the field, punctuated by an impressive seven 3-pointers, underscored her stellar performance. Far from a one-woman show, Becki's on-court exploits were accentuated by six rebounds, two steals, and two blocks during her 33 minutes on the hardwood.

Victory Amidst the Hoops for Hunger Campaign

As the dust settled on the decisive battle in the Mid-American Conference (MAC), the victory held a tint of special significance. Onlookers weren't just regular fans but school children attending the Hoops for Hunger campaign. Post-game, Becki's interaction with her fans, signing autographs and a pair of shoes, painted a picture of a player deeply connected with her community.

Teamwork Makes the Dream Work

Becki, in her post-game reflections, attributed her success not to individual brilliance but the collective effort of her team. The trust from her teammates and their support, she emphasized, was the crucial factor that allowed her to contribute to the team's victory. It's not about personal accolades, but the team's success, she reiterated, demonstrating a team spirit that transcends personal achievements.

The Cardinals' Winning Streak

Under the stewardship of head coach Brady Sallee, the Cardinals are enjoying a nine-game winning streak and are undefeated in the MAC. Their next challenge lies in a face-off against Toledo, another top-performing team in the conference. This upcoming game, set to be nationally televised on CBS Sports Network, is anticipated to be a heated contest, with the Cardinals' victory streak on the line.