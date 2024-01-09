en English
NBA

Allison Van Gorp: Central College’s Star Earns Player of the Week Honor

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 9, 2024 at 11:14 am EST | Updated: Jan 9, 2024 at 12:11 pm EST
Allison Van Gorp, a standout junior from Central College in Pella, Iowa, has been crowned the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp’s remarkable performance in Central’s latest games, which included three consecutive double-doubles, secured her this recognition. The Dutch team clinched victories over Roanoke College and Gallaudet University at the Music City Challenge in Gallatin, Tennessee, prior to their defeat to the 13th-ranked Millikin University.

A Stellar Performance

Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, demonstrated her capabilities on the court by scoring double figures in both points and rebounds in each of the three games, showcasing an impressive 78.9% shooting accuracy from the field. Further enhancing the team’s performance, she also registered four assists, three blocks, and two steals during the games.

Repeated Recognition

This isn’t the first time Van Gorp’s talent has been recognized. This marks the second time she has received the Player of the Week honor, having previously been acknowledged for her exceptional performance in January of the preceding season. Van Gorp is also known as a returning second-team all-conference player, further testament to her consistent high-quality performance.

Looking Ahead

Central College is gearing up for its next challenge, a doubleheader event against the 25th-ranked Loras College in Dubuque. With Van Gorp’s proven track record and the team’s recent victories, the upcoming match promises to be a captivating encounter.

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

