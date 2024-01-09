Allison Van Gorp: Central College’s Star Earns Player of the Week Honor

Allison Van Gorp, a standout junior from Central College in Pella, Iowa, has been crowned the American Rivers Conference Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. Van Gorp’s remarkable performance in Central’s latest games, which included three consecutive double-doubles, secured her this recognition. The Dutch team clinched victories over Roanoke College and Gallaudet University at the Music City Challenge in Gallatin, Tennessee, prior to their defeat to the 13th-ranked Millikin University.

A Stellar Performance

Van Gorp, a 6-foot-3 center, demonstrated her capabilities on the court by scoring double figures in both points and rebounds in each of the three games, showcasing an impressive 78.9% shooting accuracy from the field. Further enhancing the team’s performance, she also registered four assists, three blocks, and two steals during the games.

Repeated Recognition

This isn’t the first time Van Gorp’s talent has been recognized. This marks the second time she has received the Player of the Week honor, having previously been acknowledged for her exceptional performance in January of the preceding season. Van Gorp is also known as a returning second-team all-conference player, further testament to her consistent high-quality performance.

Looking Ahead

Central College is gearing up for its next challenge, a doubleheader event against the 25th-ranked Loras College in Dubuque. With Van Gorp’s proven track record and the team’s recent victories, the upcoming match promises to be a captivating encounter.