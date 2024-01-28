Allianz National Football League: A Saga of Wins, Losses and Draws

The Allianz National Football League (NFL) unveiled a riveting series of matches across its four divisions, presenting an amalgam of victories, losses, and draws for the participating county teams. The matches, part of the annual Allianz NFL, saw county teams battling it out to secure top positions and avoid relegation to lower divisions.
Division One Drama
In Division 1, Kerry experienced a narrow defeat against Derry with a score of 2-08 to 0-15. Derry manager, Mickey Harte, hailed his team's performance in this opener. The newly promoted Ulster side avenged their All-Ireland semi-final defeat by Kerry, securing a win despite certain decisions not favoring them at Austin Stack Park.
Elsewhere in Division 1, Dublin fell to Monaghan with a score of 1-14 to 3-09, while Galway was surpassed by Mayo, with the game concluding at 0-10 to 2-12. Tyrone carved out a win against Roscommon with a score of 0-17 to 1-11.
Division Two Tussle
In Division 2, a nail-biting match between Meath and Fermanagh concluded with scores of 0-12 to 1-09. Kildare was overthrown by Cavan, who scored 0-16 against 0-12, while Armagh narrowly outperformed Louth with 0-12 to 0-11. Donegal celebrated a triumph over Cork with a significant lead of 1-20 to 2-06.
Division Three and Four Confrontations
Within Division 3, Limerick was bested by Antrim with 2-07 to 2-14, Clare had a victorious match against Sligo with a score of 0-09 to 1-05, Offaly was defeated by Westmeath with 0-10 to 1-11, and Wicklow was overtaken by Down, who scored 0-18 against 0-13.
Finally, in Division 4, Laois secured a win against Longford with a score of 1-12 to 2-07, Tipperary was defeated by Carlow with 1-14 to 3-10, London was overpowered by Wexford with a score of 1-09 to 1-13, and Waterford was overwhelmed by Leitrim, who finished with a commanding lead of 1-05 to 2-17.
This year's Allianz National Football League has once again proved its reputation as a platform for intense competition and captivating matches, showcasing the spirit and skill of county teams across the country.