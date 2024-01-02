Allan Donald on Tendulkar’s Success and India’s Performance in South Africa

In an era where cricket is marked by aggressive batsmanship and rapid scoring, the art of ‘leaving the ball well’ has lost some of its reverence. But legendary South African pacer Allan Donald, in an exclusive interview with PTI, has drawn attention back to this subtle technique, attributing it to the success of Sachin Tendulkar in South African conditions.

Decoding Tendulkar’s Triumphs

Donald, known for his incisive analysis, dissected Tendulkar’s exceptional performance in South Africa. Unlike many Indian batsmen who have struggled against the nipping ball in South Africa, Tendulkar exhibited exceptional control, scoring four Test centuries over his five tours to the country. Donald highlighted Tendulkar’s unique batting technique, his trigger movement, and his ability to press forward and leave the ball well rather than simply hold a defensive position on the middle stump.

The Mastery of Leaving the Ball

According to Donald, playing in South Africa is a formidable challenge due to the ball’s unpredictable movement on the pitch. The key to success, as demonstrated by Tendulkar, is not just about striking the ball but also knowing when to leave it. Not only does it require exceptional footwork, but it also calls for a deep understanding of the pitch conditions and the bowler’s strategy.

Patience: The Missing Ingredient

Donald also shared his views on the recent performance of the Indian team, particularly the pace bowlers, during the opening Test against South Africa at Centurion. The Indian pace attack, according to Donald, lacked the patience required on the Centurion track. They were ‘searching too much for things to happen,’ he said, emphasizing the importance of patience and the right strategy, especially at Newlands in Cape Town, known as a batting paradise where spinners play a minimal role.

India lost the first Test by an innings and 32 runs. South Africa demonstrated better control and patience, utilizing the conditions optimally. Donald’s analysis underscores the importance of patience and technique in cricket, reminding us of the subtle nuances of the game that often make the difference between victory and defeat.