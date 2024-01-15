en English
Education

ALL Stars Program Advocates for Community Change

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
ALL Stars Program Advocates for Community Change

The Northside YMCA recently hosted an enlightening educational session for the participants of the Sports Backers Active Living Leadership (ALL) Stars program. This session, led by University of Mary Washington anthropology professor Jason James and VPM transportation reporter, Ian Stewart, was centered around the crucial topic of advocacy. Both leaders shared their experiences, shedding light on the importance of community advocacy and encouraging participants to champion causes they are passionate about.

Advocacy: A Tool for Community Change

The session’s primary goal was to equip participants with the tools and knowledge needed to advocate for change in their communities. Ellie Woods, a senior at Douglas Freeman, lauded the session, emphasizing the importance of advocacy for causes close to her heart. Jacki Quinlan, director of youth programs at Sports Backers, echoed Woods’ sentiments, underlining the session’s aim of empowering participants to become change-makers in their communities.

Insights from Advocacy Veterans

James, an advocate for improved biking infrastructure, shared his grassroots advocacy journey in Richmond, demonstrating how individuals can bring about tangible changes at the local level. Stewart, on the other hand, highlighted the power of voice and research in advocacy, reinforcing the role of media and local government in supporting various causes.

Overcoming Barriers and Looking Ahead

The conversation also pivoted towards tackling challenges in advocacy, with participants engaging in a lively Q&A session on overcoming barriers and opposition. They were also introduced to their Capstone project, a practical application of their newfound advocacy skills. For this project, participants will identify issues in their active living communities and propose potential solutions. Further, the session also informed participants about scholarship opportunities for the ALL Stars graduation in May. The final educational session of the program, titled ‘Active Living Beyond Sport’, is slated for March, marking the culmination of an enriching journey for these young advocates.

Education Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

