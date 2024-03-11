All England Open 2024: India's Badminton Elite Aim to Break 23-Year Title Drought

The prestigious All England Open Badminton Championships 2024 is set to commence in Birmingham, featuring India's top badminton talents including Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, and PV Sindhu. With the tournament offering crucial qualifying points for the Paris 2024 Olympics, the Indian contingent is eyeing to make a significant impact and end the country's 23-year title drought at this historic event.

Advertisment

Star Indian Shuttlers in Spotlight

Leading India's charge are the formidable duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, who have recently clinched their second French Open title, positioning them as strong contenders in men's doubles. PV Sindhu, returning from a series of marathon matches at the French Open, faces a challenging path with a potential clash against the formidable An Se Young. In the men's singles category, Lakshya Sen, HS Prannoy, and Kidambi Srikanth face tough draws, with Sen drawing a late replacement and Prannoy looking to regain form.

Legendary Coaches to Inspire Success

Advertisment

The Indian team is bolstered by the presence of coaching legends Prakash Padukone and Pullela Gopichand, whose victories at the All England serve as a beacon of inspiration. Their strategic insights, combined with the support from Vimal Kumar and the younger generation of Indian coaches, aim to guide the players through the tournament's challenging draws.

Women's Doubles and Mixed Fortunes

In women's doubles, the pair of Gayatri Gopichand and Treesa Jolly, having reached the semifinals in the past two editions, aim to overcome a tough opening match against Indonesia's Apriyani Rahayu and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti. Mixed doubles duo Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa face Hong Kong's Yeung Nga Ting and Yeung Pui Lam in what promises to be an intriguing clash.

As the All England Open 2024 unfolds, the Indian badminton contingent stands on the brink of history, eager to end the long-standing title drought. With a blend of experienced champions and youthful vigor, India's badminton stars are poised to make a significant impact on one of the sport's grandest stages.