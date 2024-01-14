‘All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts’ Set for Season Three: An Exciting Mix of Champions and Rising Stars

The television event ‘All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts’ gears up to enthrall its audience with the commencement of its third season on Saturday, January 13, at 10 p.m. This adrenaline-pumping wrestling series will be going live on Sling TV, which has rolled out a first-month promotional offer with a 50% discount.

An Array of Live Streaming Options

For those who have parted ways with traditional cable subscriptions, a variety of live streaming options are at their disposal. ‘All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts’ can be enjoyed online via Sling TV, making it a favorable choice for cord-cutters or those devoid of conventional cable services.

A Night of Staggering Matches and Rising Stars

Expect to witness a slew of exhilarating matches, including the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship, AEW World Tag Team Championship Street Fight, AEW International Championship, and AEW TBS Championship. The event will highlight the prowess of both emerging and established stars in the wrestling world, promising a three-hour long extravaganza of AEW programming filled with action-packed storyline developments and title matches. Following the event is AEW Collision, complete with its own thrilling lineup.

AEW: Battle of the Belts – A Wrestling Spectacle

The third season of ‘All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts’ is set to be an electrifying spectacle, with a combination of reigning champions defending their titles and ambitious rising stars aiming to leave their mark. With an open challenge thrown by Adam Copeland, wrestling fans are in for an engaging and dynamic experience. The event’s lineup caters to diverse wrestling styles, reflecting the depth of talent in the AEW roster.

Moreover, the event forms part of a packed wrestling weekend, with other high-profile PPVs such as New Japan Battle in the Valley and TNA Hard to Kill. With AEW Collision and Battle of the Belts airing on free TV, the wrestling landscape offers a variety of options for fans to indulge in their sport of choice. The event’s live streaming availability on Sling TV broadens its reach to a wider audience, including those who prefer non-traditional viewing methods.

In essence, ‘All Elite Wrestling: Battle of the Belts’ is all set to provide a thrilling, action-packed spectacle featuring a mix of established champions and the rising stars of wrestling. With a diverse match lineup and the flexibility of live streaming via Sling TV, the event stands ready to engage audiences and showcase the dynamic, competitive nature of professional wrestling. As the third season unfolds, wrestling fans have an exciting, engaging experience to look forward to, one that celebrates the talent and athleticism of the performers.