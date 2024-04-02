All Blacks Legend Sam Whitelock Ends Illustrious Career, Retires After Current Season

Sam Whitelock, the most capped All Blacks player, announced his retirement from professional rugby at the end of the current club season in France, marking the end of an era for New Zealand rugby. At 35, Whitelock's distinguished career includes 153 caps for the national team, two World Cup victories, and a significant tenure with Pau in France's Top 14. His decision, influenced by family considerations, closes the door on speculation of a Test rugby return under new <a href="https://www.planetrugby.com/news/immortal-all-blacks-great-sam-wh