Aljamain Sterling’s Grappling Setback: A Twist in the Tale of UFC

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling recently tasted defeat, not in the Octagon, but on the grappling mat. The athlete, who has been actively preparing for his return to mixed martial arts competition, lost to Kevin Dantzler at Fury Pro Grappling 8 in a split decision. The match was marked by Dantzler’s defensive strategy, which saw him spending a significant portion of the contest on the ground, a tactic that drew Sterling’s ire.

Grapple and Tussle

Sterling’s frustration was palpable as he felt Dantzler’s strategy ruined the spirit of jiu-jitsu. The former champion criticized the prevalent practice of grapplers pulling guard and laying on their backs, sparking a debate within the combat sports community. This event also caught the attention of the current UFC bantamweight champion, Sean O’Malley, and his coach, Tim Welch, who weighed in on the situation during their podcast, The Timbo Sugar Show.

Submission or a Match?

The grappling defeat has stirred up another debate concerning whether submission grappling matches should be considered as fights. Defenders of jiu-jitsu argue that the damage suffered can sometimes be worse than mixed martial arts bouts. However, others, like coach Welch, emphasize the differences between the two, asserting that jiu-jitsu is not a fight in the same way an MMA contest is.

Moving Forward

Despite the grappling setback, Sterling’s focus remains unshaken. His recent bout was a strategic move to stay active without risking severe injury as he prepares for a featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar. This highly anticipated match is set to take place during the preliminary portion of UFC 300. Meanwhile, O’Malley is also slated to make his first title defense at UFC 299 against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera on March 9.