Sports

Aljamain Sterling Steps Up to Featherweight, Mocks Bradley Martyn’s ‘Size Advantage’

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 15, 2024 at 7:09 am EST
Aljamain Sterling Steps Up to Featherweight, Mocks Bradley Martyn’s ‘Size Advantage’

Former UFC bantamweight champion, Aljamain Sterling, is charting a new course in his fight career, confirming a step up to the featherweight division. The move follows his title loss, which has shifted Sterling’s focus to bulking up and replicating his success in a new arena. The fighter anticipates his featherweight debut against Calvin Kattar at the milestone UFC 300 event.

Sterling Aims for New Heights

The transition to featherweight, a heavier class at 145 lbs, comes after Sterling’s loss to Sean O’Malley at UFC 292. The defeat ended with a second-round TKO, leading to Sterling relinquishing his bantamweight championship. Undeterred, Sterling is embracing the change, expressing a mix of anticipation and nervousness, but is buoyed by the prospect of excelling at the new weight class.

A Jibe at the Size Argument

The world of mixed martial arts (MMA) is no stranger to debates around physical size and its impact on fighting prowess. Recent events have brought this conversation to the fore once again. Sterling joined the discourse, reacting to a video featuring YouTuber and bodybuilder Bradley Martyn. The clip showed Martyn, known for his substantial physique, being taken down by a man of smaller stature in an attempted sneak attack.

In response, Sterling took a dig at Martyn’s long-held belief that size and muscle mass confer an advantage in a fight—a notion Martyn has often presented while challenging MMA and combat sports athletes to street fights. The former bantamweight champion’s comment serves as a reminder that size alone does not dictate the outcome in the octagon.

Looking Ahead to UFC 300

As Sterling prepares to step into the octagon at the upcoming UFC 300 on April 13, 2024, there is much at stake. His debut in the featherweight division against Calvin Kattar is eagerly anticipated by fans and analysts alike. Regardless of the outcome, Sterling’s commitment and adaptability are already testaments to his resilience in the ever-evolving, intense world of MMA.

Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

