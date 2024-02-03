Aljamain Sterling Forecasts Victory for Roman Dolidze in UFC Vegas 85 Main Event

The world of UFC is buzzing with anticipation as the Vegas 85 main event draws near, featuring a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. Among the anticipatory voices, one stands out - former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who has publicly voiced his prediction for the outcome of this much-awaited match.

Aljamain Sterling Backs Fellow Grappler

Known as the 'Funk Master,' Sterling is renowned for his high-level grappling skills. He recently took to social media to express his support for Dolidze, a fellow grappler, over Imavov. Sterling's affinity for grapplers over strikers was evident in his statement, and he lauded Dolidze's grappling expertise.

Sterling's prediction: If Dolidze manages to bring the fight to the ground, he might secure a victory either through a decision or a submission, possibly in round two.

Dolidze and Imavov: The Road to Redemption

Both Dolidze and Imavov are seeking redemption following recent setbacks. Dolidze endured a controversial decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286, a verdict that stirred much debate among fans and analysts. On the other hand, Imavov is on a two-fight winless streak, with his last outing ending in a no-contest following an accidental clash of heads. The upcoming fight presents a golden opportunity for both fighters to bounce back and reestablish their standing in the middleweight division.

UFC Vegas 85: More Than Just A Main Event

While the Dolidze-Imavov fight is the main event, the UFC Vegas 85 co-headliner is also drawing significant attention. The lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober promises to be a thrilling encounter. Moicano's internet popularity coupled with Dober's reputation as an action fighter has catapulted this fight into the spotlight, adding another layer of excitement to the event.