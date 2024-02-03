Subscribe

Aljamain Sterling Forecasts Victory for Roman Dolidze in UFC Vegas 85 Main Event

Former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling predicts a win for Roman Dolidze over Nassourdine Imavov in the UFC Vegas 85 main event, with potential for it to happen through decision or submission.

Salman Khan
The world of UFC is buzzing with anticipation as the Vegas 85 main event draws near, featuring a middleweight clash between Roman Dolidze and Nassourdine Imavov. Among the anticipatory voices, one stands out - former UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling, who has publicly voiced his prediction for the outcome of this much-awaited match.

Aljamain Sterling Backs Fellow Grappler

Known as the 'Funk Master,' Sterling is renowned for his high-level grappling skills. He recently took to social media to express his support for Dolidze, a fellow grappler, over Imavov. Sterling's affinity for grapplers over strikers was evident in his statement, and he lauded Dolidze's grappling expertise.

Sterling's prediction: If Dolidze manages to bring the fight to the ground, he might secure a victory either through a decision or a submission, possibly in round two.

Dolidze and Imavov: The Road to Redemption

Both Dolidze and Imavov are seeking redemption following recent setbacks. Dolidze endured a controversial decision loss to Marvin Vettori at UFC 286, a verdict that stirred much debate among fans and analysts. On the other hand, Imavov is on a two-fight winless streak, with his last outing ending in a no-contest following an accidental clash of heads. The upcoming fight presents a golden opportunity for both fighters to bounce back and reestablish their standing in the middleweight division.

UFC Vegas 85: More Than Just A Main Event

While the Dolidze-Imavov fight is the main event, the UFC Vegas 85 co-headliner is also drawing significant attention. The lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Drew Dober promises to be a thrilling encounter. Moicano's internet popularity coupled with Dober's reputation as an action fighter has catapulted this fight into the spotlight, adding another layer of excitement to the event.