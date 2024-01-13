Aliyah to DJ at Remix Rumble Event, WWE Announces Key 2024 Dates

Former WWE Superstar, popularly known as Aliyah and officially named Nhooph Al-Areebi, gears up for a thrilling performance as a DJ at Remix Rumble’s ‘Wrestling Nightclub’ event. The event is strategically planned to align with the WWE Royal Rumble 2024 weekend in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on January 26th.

New Beginnings for Aliyah

Aliyah, who had a respectable run with WWE since 2015, before being released in September 2023, is set to make her first post-WWE appearance in a role quite different from her wrestling persona. She will be the life of the party, spinning tracks instead of opponents, at the Remix Rumble event. The wrestling-themed nightclub event is a dream come true for Aliyah, who expressed her excitement and gratitude on Twitter. She eagerly anticipates partying in Toronto, not as a wrestler but as a DJ, weaving a different kind of magic to entertain her fans.

Upcoming WWE Events

In related news, WWE has also announced ticket availability for the Backlash 2024 pay-per-view event scheduled in Paris, France. The event is being promoted with the participation of several prominent wrestlers. Among them are Cody Rhodes, Seth Rollins, Rhea Ripley, Randy Orton, Bianca Belair, Rey Mysterio, and Becky Lynch, setting high expectations for wrestling enthusiasts.

Moreover, WWE is all set to return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, for a session of RAW TV tapings on April 1st. This occasion bears special significance as it is the last RAW before WrestleMania 40. Tickets for this much-anticipated show will be on sale the following Friday, marking another milestone in the wrestling calendar.