Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener

Renowned Iranian referee Alireza Faghani is set to officiate the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The match, which is the kickoff to the 18th edition of Asia’s premier football tournament, will pit defending champions Qatar against Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium, a venue boasting an 88,000-person capacity.

Faghani’s Distinguished Career

In what will mark his 13th AFC Asian Cup match and his fourth tournament appearance, Faghani brings extensive experience to the field. Named the AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018, he has previously officiated at various FIFA World Cup tournaments and numerous other prestigious football events, marking him as one of Asia’s most respected referees.

Supporting Officials and Technological Firsts

Supporting Faghani will be a team of seasoned assistants. These include Australian referees Anton Shchetinin and Ashley Warwick Beecham, and the Korean Republic officiating duo of Ko Hyung-jin and Yoon Jae-yeol, who will serve as the fourth official and reserve assistant referee respectively. Australian Evan Shaun Robert will fill the role of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Adding a historic note to the match, Australian Kate Jacewicz will become the first female official to be involved in an AFC Asian Cup match, serving as assistant VAR. This appointment signals a significant step forward in the inclusion of women in top-level football officiating.

Semi-Automated Offside Technology Makes Debut

In another notable development, the match will see the debut of the Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) system in an AFC competition. The AFC thus becomes the first Confederation in world football to apply this system at the Continental Men’s national team level. This technology, alongside the VAR system, promises to bring an unprecedented level of fairness and accuracy to the proceedings of the tournament.