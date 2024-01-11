en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Asia

Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 11, 2024 at 3:07 am EST
Alireza Faghani to Officiate AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023 Opener

Renowned Iranian referee Alireza Faghani is set to officiate the opening match of the AFC Asian Cup Qatar 2023, according to the Asian Football Confederation (AFC). The match, which is the kickoff to the 18th edition of Asia’s premier football tournament, will pit defending champions Qatar against Lebanon at the Lusail Stadium, a venue boasting an 88,000-person capacity.

Faghani’s Distinguished Career

In what will mark his 13th AFC Asian Cup match and his fourth tournament appearance, Faghani brings extensive experience to the field. Named the AFC Referee of the Year in 2016 and 2018, he has previously officiated at various FIFA World Cup tournaments and numerous other prestigious football events, marking him as one of Asia’s most respected referees.

Supporting Officials and Technological Firsts

Supporting Faghani will be a team of seasoned assistants. These include Australian referees Anton Shchetinin and Ashley Warwick Beecham, and the Korean Republic officiating duo of Ko Hyung-jin and Yoon Jae-yeol, who will serve as the fourth official and reserve assistant referee respectively. Australian Evan Shaun Robert will fill the role of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR).

Adding a historic note to the match, Australian Kate Jacewicz will become the first female official to be involved in an AFC Asian Cup match, serving as assistant VAR. This appointment signals a significant step forward in the inclusion of women in top-level football officiating.

Semi-Automated Offside Technology Makes Debut

In another notable development, the match will see the debut of the Semi-Automated Offside Technology (SAOT) system in an AFC competition. The AFC thus becomes the first Confederation in world football to apply this system at the Continental Men’s national team level. This technology, alongside the VAR system, promises to bring an unprecedented level of fairness and accuracy to the proceedings of the tournament.

0
Asia Qatar Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Asia

See more
7 mins ago
AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges
In a significant surge of fortune, international food and industrial intermediate products company, AGRANA, reported a remarkable increase in operating profit (EBIT) for the first three quarters of the financial year 2023/24. The EBIT soared to 149.4 million euros from a mere 50.2 million euros in the same period of the preceding year. The company’s
AGRANA Reports Remarkable Improvement in EBIT and Revenue Amidst Challenges
Hong Kong's Rental Market Soars Amid Influx of Chinese Professionals
19 mins ago
Hong Kong's Rental Market Soars Amid Influx of Chinese Professionals
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
53 mins ago
Oxford University Initiates Human Trials for Nipah Virus Vaccine
AGRANA's Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24
8 mins ago
AGRANA's Earnings Surge in the First Three Quarters of 2023/24
Natural Fiber Composites Market: Poised for Significant Expansion by 2028
11 mins ago
Natural Fiber Composites Market: Poised for Significant Expansion by 2028
Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project
18 mins ago
Thai Manga Artists Sundae Kids Spotlighted in Tokyoiter Project
Latest Headlines
World News
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
3 mins
Inquest Reveals Natural Causes Behind Infant Billie Rae Morris' Tragic Death
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
3 mins
Football Mourns the Loss: Former Everton and Tranmere Rovers Chairman Peter Johnson passes away at 84
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
4 mins
England Cricket Team Sets Up Camp in UAE Ahead of India Tour
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford's Recent Performance
4 mins
Lee Sharpe Expresses Concern Over Marcus Rashford's Recent Performance
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
5 mins
Manchester United's FA Cup Clash with Eastleigh Possibly Heading to Neutral Ground
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
5 mins
Chicago Bears Dismiss Offensive Coordinator Luke Getsy: A Half-Measured Approach?
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
6 mins
Surge in Geopolitical Tensions: US Withdrawal from Iraq and Warnings Over Taiwan
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
6 mins
Uddhav Thackeray Criticizes Decision Not to Disqualify Shiv Sena MLAs; Eknath Shinde Faction Recognized as Real Shiv Sena
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
7 mins
Seoul High Court Delivers Guilty Verdict in Humidifier Sterilizer Case
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
8 mins
Great Yarmouth Commemorates Holocaust Victims with Memorial Service
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
2 hours
Court of Arbitration for Sport to Hear Appeal on Tobi Amusan's Overturned Suspension
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
2 hours
Austin Butler and Tom Hanks Shine at 'Masters of the Air' Premiere
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
3 hours
World Bank's Stark Warning: 2020s Could Become a 'Wasted Decade'
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
4 hours
Kurt Russell and Son Wyatt Share a Joyful Stroll in NYC: A Glimpse into the Russell Legacy
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
4 hours
Palestinians Storm Aid Trucks in Gaza: A Desperate Cry Amidst Humanitarian Crisis
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
6 hours
Huthi Rebel Attacks Disrupt Suez Canal Traffic, Pose Economic Threat to Egypt
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
8 hours
Inaccuracy and Resilience: The First B-29 Bombing Raid on Tokyo
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning
10 hours
2023: The Year of Record-Breaking Heat and Climate Reckoning

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app