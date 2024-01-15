Algeria versus Angola: A Clash of Aspirations at the Africa Cup of Nations

In a contest that promises to be a spectacle of footballing prowess, Algeria is poised to face off against Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations. The North African side, led by their team captain, is not taking anything for granted despite their group being considered relatively favorable. On the other hand, Angola is making a comeback in the tournament after a two-year absence, with their performance in the upcoming match being a significant point of interest.

Algeria’s Strive for Redemption

Algeria, having experienced a disappointing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations campaign, is looking to bounce back with a strong performance this year. Their recent form has been impressive, with a nine-win and three-draw run in their last twelve games. This is a team that remains unbeaten under the leadership of Belmadi. The squad features star players such as Riyad Mahrez and Islam Slimani, who are expected to lead the forward line, providing a potent attacking threat.

Angola’s Battle for Recognition

Angola, in contrast, did not participate in the last edition of the tournament and are perceived as the underdogs in the upcoming match. Despite this, they have shown resilience under the management of Pedro Goncalves. With an unbeaten streak over the past five matches and conceding only two goals, Angola is banking on their top scorer Gelson Dala to make an impact.

How to Catch the Action

The much-anticipated match between Algeria and Angola will kick off at the Stade de la Paix. For fans in the United Kingdom, the game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 7:55 pm GMT, and the game kicking off at 8 pm GMT. Subscribers can also stream the game live via the SkyGo app. For those in the US, the match will be available on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS. In India, football enthusiasts can catch the telecast on Fancode and live stream on the Fancode App.