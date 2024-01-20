Alexis Dobson: A Rising Star in Women's Wrestling

In the heart of New England, an athlete is making her mark on the wrestling mat, challenging stereotypes, and setting new standards. Alexis Dobson, a freshman at New England College (NEC), is part of the inaugural season of the women's wrestling team.

She's not just a member; she's a force to be reckoned with, maintaining her weight at a precise 101 pounds to stay eligible for her weight class, and securing victories for her team despite a significant ankle injury.

Making Her Mark

This isn't Dobson's first time in the spotlight. Prior to her college career, she had a successful run at Manchester Central High School, going undefeated in her senior year. What makes this feat even more impressive is that she was mostly competing against male opponents. Her high school coach, Craig Whittick, saw her potential and encouraged her to apply for higher education to continue her wrestling career. Today, she holds an impressive 11-3 record this season at NEC, even securing the first home victory for an NEC women's wrestler.

Challenging the Norms

Dobson's dedication to her sport and her performance on the mat is a testament to her strength and capability as a female athlete. She is challenging the stereotypes associated with women in wrestling, demonstrating that they can compete at the same level as their male counterparts, and even surpass them. Her coach at NEC, Ray Derosa, emphasizes this point, treating his female athletes with the same rigor and expectations as the men's team.

Growth of Women's Wrestling

Women's wrestling is the fastest-growing college sport, with approximately 120 NCAA women's wrestling programs. Dobson's success is contributing to the growth and popularity of the sport, inspiring other young women to take up the challenge. With her background in boxing and weightlifting, Dobson is a prime example of the strength, determination, and skill required in wrestling, and she is certainly a role model for future female athletes in the sport.