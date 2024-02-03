Alexis Badel Aiming for Consecutive Group Three Victories with Happy Together

In the upcoming Group Three Centenary Vase at Sha Tin, jockey Alexis Badel is setting his sights on a consecutive victory with the racehorse Happy Together. With a commendable track record of four wins out of five starts this season, the duo is looking to add another feather to their cap.

Happy Together's Promising Streak

Happy Together, who is now part of Frankie Lor Fu-chuen's stable, has shown a noticeable upturn in performance compared to the previous season. The horse's recent triumph in the Group Three January Cup is indicative of this improvement. Badel, who has been Happy Together's partner in all these victories, is optimistic about their chances. The jockey attributes this confidence to the horse's advantageous 118-pound weight and a favorable inside draw, which could potentially facilitate a patient race and a strong finish.

Challenges and Competition

Despite the favorable conditions, Happy Together and Badel will have to contend with formidable opponents. Amongst them are noteworthy middle-distance competitors such as Straight Arron and Encountered. Additionally, Nimble Nimbus, with Andrea Atzeni in the saddle, stands out as a strong contender. The adaptation to a relatively new racing distance at Sha Tin further adds to the challenge. However, Badel is banking on Happy Together's experience and their advantageous draw position to turn the odds in their favor.

Another Shot at Victory

Badel's ambitions extend beyond Happy Together. The jockey is also aiming for an upset with another horse, Moments In Time, in the Classic Mile. While Badel acknowledges the difficulty of this task, he remains hopeful about their prospects. As the race day approaches, the anticipation intensifies, promising an exciting and competitive event.