Olympics

Alexei Avakov: From Manchester to the U.S. Olympic Trials

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:46 pm EST
Alexei Avakov: From Manchester to the U.S. Olympic Trials

Alexei Avakov, a senior at The Founders Academy and a member of the Manchester Central swim team, has carved his name in the annals of swimming with a slew of record-breaking performances. His prowess in the pool has earned him a place in the Olympic Team Trials, a testament to his unwavering dedication and persistent training.

Record-Breaking Performances

Avakov’s name stands tall amidst the fastest swimmers in Manchester, and quite possibly, the state. His accomplishments include holding the NHIAA record and the University of New Hampshire pool record in the 100-meter breaststroke. Not stopping there, he further claimed the New England record for the 50 breaststroke and 100 breaststroke in his age group.

An Olympic Dream

Avakov’s swimming journey, which began around the tender age of 6, has led him to qualify for the U.S. Olympic Team Trials at the New England Long Course Senior Championships. This achievement is a significant milestone in his swimming career and showcases his relentless pursuit of excellence. Avakov’s signature style and dedication to the 100 breaststroke have been instrumental in his success.

More Than Just a Swimmer

Despite the cutthroat nature of competitive swimming, Avakov remains a sincere and personable individual. He emphasizes the importance of staying true to oneself, a lesson he credits to his Phoenix Swimming coach, Lori Paszko. As he gears up for the Olympic Trials and prepares to join the renowned Indiana University’s NCAA Division I swimming program, Avakov continues to shine in high school competitions. More than just a record-breaking swimmer, he serves as a leader and motivator for his teammates, embodying the spirit of sportsmanship.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

