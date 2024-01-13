Alexandra Popp Speaks Out: German Women’s Soccer Team’s World Cup Exit

Alexandra Popp, the revered captain of Germany’s national women’s soccer team, has broken her silence on the team’s surprising early exit from the women’s World Cup. The event, which took place last year, marked a historical low for the twice world champions as they were ousted in the group stage for the first time ever. The criticism comes half a year after the event.

Former Coach’s Role Questioned

Alexandra Popp publicly criticized the behavior of the team’s former coach, Martina Voss-Tecklenburg, throughout the tournament. Her critique comes months after Voss-Tecklenburg’s resignation from her coaching role, which followed a period of illness. According to Popp, the team found Voss-Tecklenburg’s actions, or lack thereof, hard to comprehend.

Avoidance and Absence

According to Popp, Voss-Tecklenburg failed to communicate with the players following the World Cup. Instead, she chose to give lectures at other events, an action that did not sit well with the team. This lack of communication added stress to an already tense post-World Cup period. Popp also noted that the team’s inability to reach the Champions League group stage reflected in her performance on the field.

Face of German Women’s Football

Despite the World Cup setback, Popp’s popularity in German women’s football has soared. She became a well-known figure after leading Germany to the Euro 2022 final. However, the team was defeated by England in the final match. The details of Popp’s revealing interview, where she expressed her views on these issues, were not fully disclosed in the excerpt provided.