Alexander Bublik Makes History with Comeback Victory at Open Sud de France

In a display of sheer resilience and superb skill, Alexander Bublik has carved out his own place in tennis history at the Open Sud de France - Montpellier. The 26-year-old Kazakhstani staged an extraordinary series of comeback victories, culminating in a thrilling three-set final against Borna Coric. The final scores read 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in Bublik's favor, marking his second triumph at this tournament since his previous win in 2022.

Resilience on Display

What sets this victory apart is the unique feat Bublik has achieved. He becomes the first player to win an ATP Tour event after losing the first set in every match he played. This incredible journey of comebacks started right from the first round. After receiving a first-round bye, Bublik had to rally from a set down in each of his matches, displaying grit and determination that eventually led him to the trophy.

Masterclass in Serving

Bublik's performance in the final was a masterclass in serving. He won an impressive 80 percent of the points on his first serve, racking up a total of 19 aces. His strong service game and effective utilization of drop shots kept Coric off balance, eventually leading to his victory. These tactics were crucial in overcoming the early setbacks Bublik faced in his matches.

A Career Milestone

This victory at Montpellier will propel Bublik to new heights in his career. He is set to rise four spots to a career-high of No. 23 in the Pepperstone ATP Rankings. The Montpellier crown is the latest addition to his total ATP Tour titles, bringing the tally to four. This tournament has undoubtedly marked a key milestone in Bublik's career, showcasing his immense potential and unwavering resilience.