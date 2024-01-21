Alexa Pano: A Rising Star Shines at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament

Born on August 20, 2004, Alexa Pano's journey in the world of professional golf began at the tender age of five. Her extraordinary talent was documented in the 2013 golf documentary 'The Short Game,' when she was merely seven. With a remarkable amateur career under her belt, including being a finalist in national drive, chip, and putt competitions three times and making history as the youngest golfer at an LPGA Tour Japan event at eleven, Pano has risen to prominence in the golfing world.

Turning Dreams into Reality

In 2019, Pano's dream of competing at the Augusta National Women's Amateur was realized. She was also part of the victorious Junior Solheim Cup team that year. Two years later, in April 2022, she turned professional, stepping into the big league. The celebration of her 19th birthday was marked with a significant milestone – winning the ISPS Handa World Invitational Championship.

Shining at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament

Pano's recent performance at the 2024 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions in Orlando has captured the attention of sports enthusiasts worldwide. She demonstrated exceptional skills and determination in the first three rounds, scoring a 3-under 69 opening round and a second round of 70. But it was the third round that truly stood out. Pano's bogey-free round, a first in her professional career, placed her second in the tournament, with a score of under 10.

A New Milestone in Sight

The second-year professional golfer is now just two shots behind the current leader, Lydia Ko. Her stellar performance at the tournament is a testament to her rigorous off-season training. With her crisp short game and a newfound momentum, Pano is well-positioned to clinch the tournament victory, adding another feather to her already impressive cap. The journey of Alexa Pano, from a child prodigy to a professional golf star, is a narrative of passion, hard work, and relentless pursuit of greatness. As she continues to break barriers and set new records, the world watches in anticipation of her next triumph.