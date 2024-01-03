Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton has etched his name in the annals of the National Football League (NFL), achieving his 12th double-digit tackle game in Week 17. This accomplishment places him shoulder to shoulder with Foyesade Oluokun and the legendary Zach Thomas, making them the trio with the most double-digit tackle games in a single season since 1999.

Singleton’s Stellar Performance

Singleton’s consistent showing on the field has emerged as a beacon of hope for the Broncos, who are looking to round off the season on a high. The veteran linebacker’s performance has been nothing short of remarkable, and he stands on the precipice of breaking this record. His potential to achieve this lies in another robust appearance against the Raiders in the coming Week 18.

On the Verge of History

Should Singleton deliver another double-digit tackle game, he will not only surpass Oluokun and Thomas’s record, but also set a new benchmark for the most total tackles by a Broncos player since 1991. This would place him in a league of his own, underscoring his significance to the Broncos and the NFL at large.

Chasing the NFL Lead

Singleton is also closing in on the NFL’s lead for total tackles for the season. He currently trails Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin by a mere six tackles. Week 18 presents Singleton with a golden opportunity to distinguish himself with a season record and potentially lead the NFL in total tackles. With 162 tackles to his name this season, Singleton’s contribution to the Broncos and the NFL cannot be overstated. It is a testament to his skill, dedication, and the sheer force of his will that he stands on the cusp of making history.