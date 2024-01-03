en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
NFL

Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:41 am EST
Alex Singleton Poised to Break NFL Tackle Records

Inside linebacker Alex Singleton has etched his name in the annals of the National Football League (NFL), achieving his 12th double-digit tackle game in Week 17. This accomplishment places him shoulder to shoulder with Foyesade Oluokun and the legendary Zach Thomas, making them the trio with the most double-digit tackle games in a single season since 1999.

Singleton’s Stellar Performance

Singleton’s consistent showing on the field has emerged as a beacon of hope for the Broncos, who are looking to round off the season on a high. The veteran linebacker’s performance has been nothing short of remarkable, and he stands on the precipice of breaking this record. His potential to achieve this lies in another robust appearance against the Raiders in the coming Week 18.

On the Verge of History

Should Singleton deliver another double-digit tackle game, he will not only surpass Oluokun and Thomas’s record, but also set a new benchmark for the most total tackles by a Broncos player since 1991. This would place him in a league of his own, underscoring his significance to the Broncos and the NFL at large.

Chasing the NFL Lead

Singleton is also closing in on the NFL’s lead for total tackles for the season. He currently trails Colts linebacker Zaire Franklin by a mere six tackles. Week 18 presents Singleton with a golden opportunity to distinguish himself with a season record and potentially lead the NFL in total tackles. With 162 tackles to his name this season, Singleton’s contribution to the Broncos and the NFL cannot be overstated. It is a testament to his skill, dedication, and the sheer force of his will that he stands on the cusp of making history.

0
NFL Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

NFL

See more
36 mins ago
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
In the realm of the NFL, Jacksonville Jaguars’ second-round pick of 2023, Brenton Strange, may have had a muted rookie season. However, the optimism surrounding his future development within the team remains undeterred. The beacon of hope for Strange’s progression is the veteran tight end Evan Engram, whose formidable performance this season has left a
Brenton Strange's Progression in Jacksonville Jaguars and Evan Engram's Historic Season
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
1 hour ago
January 4th: A Day of Remarkable Achievements in American Sports History
Brian Baldinger Criticizes Jordan Davis amid Eagles' Deteriorating Season
2 hours ago
Brian Baldinger Criticizes Jordan Davis amid Eagles' Deteriorating Season
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
37 mins ago
L'Jarius Sneed's Unyielding Defense: A Highlight of Kansas City Chiefs' Season
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
56 mins ago
Texans and Colts Set for High-Stakes NFL Showdown
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
1 hour ago
2024 NFL Season: A Critical Analysis of Player Performances and Expectations
Latest Headlines
World News
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
48 seconds
South Korean Democratic Party Leader, Lee Jae-myung, Survives Knife Attack
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
59 seconds
Emergency Reserves: The New Path to Financial and Personal Goal Achievement
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
59 seconds
Opaque and Complex, Minnesota's Medical Assistance Program Draws Critiques
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
1 min
Sierra Leone's Former President, Ernest Bai Koroma, Slated for Exile in Abuja, Pending Presidential Consent
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
2 mins
Jon Godfread Announces Reelection Bid as North Dakota's Insurance Commissioner
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
2 mins
Health Centers in EMBO Barangays Shut Down Amid Makati-Taguig Dispute
The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions
2 mins
The Robins Gear Up for a Major Revamp: Stadium Upgrades, IMG Score Improvement and Trophy Ambitions
Adam Copeland Unveils Ideal Retirement Scenario: An Emotional Finale at Maple Leaf Gardens
3 mins
Adam Copeland Unveils Ideal Retirement Scenario: An Emotional Finale at Maple Leaf Gardens
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
3 mins
Baseball's Veeck Family Ventures into Soccer with Stake in Larne F.C.
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
1 hour
Sheikh Hasina Addresses Online News Challenges and Pledges Support for Journalists
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
1 hour
2024: A Year of Unconventional Global Events
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
1 hour
General Strike in Ramallah Following Killing of Hamas Leader
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
1 hour
Fast 800 Diet: A New Approach to Sustainable Weight Loss
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
2 hours
FTA Sparks New Era in Pakistan-GCC Relations as Epson Readies to Revolutionize GCC Manufacturing
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
2 hours
Imposition of Section 144 in Gopalganj-1 Constituency Following Election Rally Scheduling Conflict
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
2 hours
Customers Divided Over Sainsbury's Discounted Teddy Coat
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
2 hours
Kid Cudi Gears Up For Exciting 2024: New Album, World Tour & Memoir
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record
2 hours
Nigerian-based Liberian Woman Shatters Guinness Twerk Marathon Record

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app