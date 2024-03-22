Alex Ng'eno Eyes Diamond League Glory After African Games Silver, Targets Paris Olympics

After clinching a silver medal in the men's 800m at the African Games in Accra, Ghana, athlete Alex Ng'eno is now setting his sights on the prestigious Diamond League series. In a closely contested race, Ng'eno clocked 1:45:73, finishing behind fellow Kenyan Aaron Cheminingwa, while Nkape Tumo of Botswana secured third place. With his eyes firmly on the upcoming Paris Olympics, Ng'eno views the Diamond League as critical to his preparation, starting with the Xiamen event on April 20, followed by the Suzhou Diamond League on April 27.

Advertisment

Strategic Preparation for Paris

Ng'eno's participation in the Diamond League is part of a meticulously planned preparation for the Paris Olympics in August, where he aims for a top-three finish. Having already sealed his spot for the Olympics with a personal best of 1:44:07, the Kenyan middle-distance runner is determined to use the Diamond League races to enhance his performance. He expressed his ambition to improve his time further, especially at the Stockholm Diamond League scheduled for July 2, indicating his commitment to reaching peak form before the Olympics.

Reflections on the African Games

Advertisment

The silver medal at the African Games was a moment of mixed emotions for Ng'eno, who initially believed he had won the race. It was only upon checking the scoreboard that he realized he had finished second to Chemining’wa. Despite this, Ng'eno takes pride in the Kenyan 1-2 finish and credits their pre-race strategy of staying in the leading pack until the final 200 meters for his strong performance. However, he confirmed his absence from the Africa Senior Championships in Cameroon in June, citing commitments to the Kenya Prisons and his Olympic preparation as the reasons.

Looking Ahead

As Alex Ng'eno embarks on his journey to the Diamond League and beyond, his focus remains unwavering. With the Paris Olympics on the horizon, each race is a stepping stone towards his ultimate goal of Olympic glory. Despite opting out of the Kip Keino Classic, Ng'eno's dedication to his training and strategic race selection demonstrates his resolve to represent Kenya on the global stage. As the athletics world watches, Ng'eno's journey from African Games silver to Olympic hopeful encapsulates the spirit of determination and excellence in pursuit of sporting greatness.