Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni’s Motivation in the Face of a London Derby

In a much-anticipated London derby, professional footballer Alex Iwobi is set to square off against his former team Arsenal as part of his current club, Fulham. The match, scheduled for Sunday, December 31, at Craven Cottage, promises to be both exciting and competitive, with both teams eager to claim victory.

Return to Old Hunting Grounds

Iwobi, who spent 15 years with Arsenal before a transfer to Everton in 2019 and subsequently to Fulham, expressed a deep-rooted desire to perform well against his old club. Speaking on the official Fulham website, Iwobi admitted, “Playing against Arsenal always feels special. I have a point to prove.” In the ongoing season, Iwobi has made 15 league appearances for Fulham, finding the back of the net three times.

High Stakes in the London Derby

As Fulham prepares to host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the stakes are high. Arsenal is looking to bounce back after a surprising home defeat to West Ham United, while Fulham aims to regain their form following three consecutive losses. With the support of playmaker Andreas Pereira, Raul Jimenez is set to lead Fulham’s attack, while the pace and directness of Iwobi are expected to bolster Arsenal’s forward line.

