Sports

Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni’s Motivation in the Face of a London Derby

By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 12:56 pm EST
Alex Iwobi: An Arsenal-Alumni’s Motivation in the Face of a London Derby

In a much-anticipated London derby, professional footballer Alex Iwobi is set to square off against his former team Arsenal as part of his current club, Fulham. The match, scheduled for Sunday, December 31, at Craven Cottage, promises to be both exciting and competitive, with both teams eager to claim victory.

Return to Old Hunting Grounds

Iwobi, who spent 15 years with Arsenal before a transfer to Everton in 2019 and subsequently to Fulham, expressed a deep-rooted desire to perform well against his old club. Speaking on the official Fulham website, Iwobi admitted, “Playing against Arsenal always feels special. I have a point to prove.” In the ongoing season, Iwobi has made 15 league appearances for Fulham, finding the back of the net three times.

High Stakes in the London Derby

As Fulham prepares to host Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, the stakes are high. Arsenal is looking to bounce back after a surprising home defeat to West Ham United, while Fulham aims to regain their form following three consecutive losses. With the support of playmaker Andreas Pereira, Raul Jimenez is set to lead Fulham’s attack, while the pace and directness of Iwobi are expected to bolster Arsenal’s forward line.

Other EPL News Snippets

In other English Premier League (EPL) news, Jamie Redknapp has commented on a mistake made by Manchester United’s manager Ten Hag during a defeat to Nottingham Forest, while Pochettino shared his views on a Chelsea star. Schmeichel also criticized Ten Hag, and Arsenal’s transfer interests were highlighted. Following Manchester United’s loss to Nottingham Forest, Ten Hag offered his statements.

Sports United Kingdom
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

