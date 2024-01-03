Alex Highsmith: A Pittsburgh Steeler Beyond Sack Numbers

On the gridiron of the National Football League (NFL), the measure of a linebacker often comes down to sack numbers. Yet, Alex Highsmith, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ outside linebacker, is rewriting this narrative. Despite recording fewer sacks in the 2023 season compared to the previous year, Highsmith’s overall performance has not diminished. Instead, it has been marked by consistent playmaking and a versatility that extends beyond mere sack numbers.

From High Sacks to High Impact

In 2022, Highsmith achieved an impressive 14.5 sacks, earning him a lucrative four-year, $68 million contract extension. This season, his sack count dropped to 7.0. However, Highsmith has remained a force to reckon with, with contributions that include 65 pressures, two interceptions, one pick-6, and two forced fumbles. These figures show that Highsmith’s impact on the field cannot be defined solely by his sack numbers. His ability to apply consistent pressure and disrupt the opposition’s offensive rhythm has been instrumental in the Steelers’ defense.

Highsmith’s Versatility and Resilience

Pittsburgh Steelers’ defensive coordinator, Teryl Austin, heaped praises on Highsmith’s professionalism and versatility. According to Austin, Highsmith’s importance to the defense goes beyond just sack numbers. Pro Football Focus, a source of player rankings in the league, echoes this sentiment. The platform rates Highsmith highly in several categories as a defensive player, including pass rushing, run defense, and coverage. His ability to generate pressure consistently has been seen as a key asset, coupled with a comprehensive skill set in pass rush techniques.

More Than Just a Player

Highsmith’s contributions extend beyond the field. The Steelers’ organization values his character and the positive impact he brings to the team. Despite the fluctuation in sacks, Highsmith’s consistent playmaking and ability to pressure the quarterback have made him a cornerstone of the Steelers’ defense. As the season progresses, fans and analysts alike will be keeping a close watch on Highsmith, expecting him to continue demonstrating his versatility and making key contributions to the team’s success.